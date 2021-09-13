Business

Mutual funds hit N1.4trn in 2020

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The total market value of investment in the mutual fund segment stood at N1.4 trillion as at December 2020, according to a document obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

 

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who stated this in an annual report, noted that NGX mutual fund market gained traction as the total number of listed mutual fundincreased to 52 following the listing of the ARM Eurobond fund and ARM Fixed Income fund.

 

“At the close of the year, the net asset value of listed mutual funds stood at N1.14 trillion,” he said.

 

Speaking via zoom recently, Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, noted that the mutual funds wass growing at a fast pace due to cur-  rent low interest rates.

 

He noted that the total assets of mutual funds in four years had doubled up to about 305 per cent in nominal terms adding that it grew by 22 per cent in inflation adjusted terms and 42 per cent in nominal terms on the average compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

 

“We think this segment will challenge pension funds for sheer size in a few years to come. Although, we think that this will be a matter of time before it becomes large as it is a good form of investment and so investors will load funds in that segment but the baseline of regulation needs to be strong.

“Secondly, in order for this segment to grow, there has to be a new level of risk management and education as to how investors can diversify assets across assets classes.

 

Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been doing a good job in that regard but we need improved information on fund  performance,”

 

Czartoryski said. When quizzed on the guarantee of returns in the mutual funds segment, he noted that guarantee comes with a price while adding that the structure of mutual funds is different from that of banks due to their collaboration with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and other regulatory bodies.

 

The Managing Director, Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said the effects of COVID-19 on the economy warranted the research based company to help investors understand the mutual funds segment. “Opportunities abound in the mutual funds segment.

 

We need to have an investing attitude as well as savings culture because it is necessary and key to the development of the Nigerian economy,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender reports N461bn revenue in nine months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Ecobank Group has recorded N461.2 billion revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing nine per cent increase against the corresponding period of last year. In its audited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank also recorded a considerable performance in other key financial […]
Business

Restrictions slow Africa’s aviation rebound

Posted on Author Wole Shadare writes

    The damage to air travel from COVID-19 extends into the long-term as African air travel is severely impacted with a slow rebound of the continent’s airlines, Wole Shadare writes   Slow measures The commercial aviation industry rebound from COVID-19 is underway, with the number of airline flights starting to gradually increase, but widespread […]
Business

Ex-aviation staff finger PTAD, BPE in delayed N1.12bn payment

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

PARLEY NAHCo has called for a meeting to iron out the grey areas for possible reconciliation   Some ex-workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) have given account of their trauma and untold hardship they have grappled with to receive their severance pay since they were laid off under questionable circumstances more than 15 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica