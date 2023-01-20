News

MVK Storms Music Scene With Debut Single, ‘Sarafina’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerian Afro-fusion music singer, Ajayi Ayomide Moses, professionally known as MVK has registered his presence on the Nigerian music scene with his debut single titled ‘Sarafina’.

The 20-year-old Mac West Entertainment signed singer who spent most of his childhood days in Abuja with his grandma, discovered his passion for music at the age of 13. He started making music while he was in secondary school, under the tutelage of his grandmother who was aware of his interest in music.

Though very supportive of his musical ambitions, MVK’s grandmother advised him to complete his education first; an advise his label boss, Chibuike Paul Osuagwu, a.k.a Mac Don ensured he saw through before signing him to Mac West Entertainment after they met in Lagos.

Recalling how he felt when he was advised to complete his education before pursuing his music career fully, he said, “I felt bad, because coming from a family that loves music, talking about my elder brother, grandmother and father, the only thing I wanted to do is music. So, asking me to finish up school before doing music felt like they were not in support of my career. But I later realized that education is important as well, so I had to finish.”

Speaking on the how he discovered his talent for music, he said, “I discovered my talent when I was 13. I was in my church choir and we use to have singing competitions in church then, and I always won. Since then, my love for music grew and I started learning how to make music, write songs and create melodies.”

The budding singer who the likes of King Sunny Ade, K1 De Ultimate, Osita Osadebe, 9ice and Wande Coal were his musical inspirations recalled that when he had to save up his lunch money to pay for studio sessions was when he knew that music was his thing. “I knew music was my thing when I had to save my food money every day in school just to pay for studio sessions”, he said.

Speaking further, MVK who has just released his first single ever titled ‘Sarafina’, shed light on the inspiration behind the hit song. “Sarafina was gotten from the name “Sarah” someone I was crushing on but she’s way older than me so I tried so many ways to make her believe I can be her guy, but she still turned me down so I heard the beat one time and the whole scenario flashed in my head and I decided to use it to make music”, he noted.

MVK who is really excited about finally putting out his debut single said, “I feel really great and hyped because I’ve come a long way and my team and I have put in so much work and now we’re finally putting out my debut single to the world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Finally, police nab ‘Bobosky’, notorious Rivers’ kidnapper, gang leader

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

More than a year after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike placed a N30 million bounty on the notorious kidnapper and gang leader, Honest Diigbara, aka Boboski, the police arrested him in the early hours of Saturday alongside his second in command after a gun duel. During the sting operation between the police and […]
News

Delta 2023: 37-year-old clinches ZLP governorship ticket

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A 37-year-old businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Okoh, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State. A total of 75 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state elected him during the primary election of the party in Asaba, the state capital yesterday. The candidate hails from IkaNorth-EastLocalGovernment Area […]
News

2023: Prove you’ve grown beyond partisanship, Atiku tells INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the opportunity of next year’s general elections to prove to Nigerians that it has grown beyond partisanship. Atiku in a statement to make this year’s International Day for Democracy, said the outcome of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica