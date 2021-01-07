Business

MVNO: NCC to license new mobile operators

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria’s telecom landscape is set to take a new shape as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) finalises plans to license new operators. The new players to be licensed are to operate as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

Coming 20 years after the first set of mobile network operators were licensed, industry analysts said the MVNO will help to strengthen the growth of telecommunications in Nigeria while improving access and connectivity in the country.

Explaining the concept of MVNO, NCC describes an MVNO as a telecommunications product and service operator that rides on top of the capacity of a fully Licenced Mobile Telecommunications Service provider or Mobile Network Operator (MNO). According to the commission, the MVNO reaches a “Wholesale Agreement” or “Revenue Sharing Agreement” with the telecommunications company through negotiations, and delivers its services after bulk-purchasing resources from the telco.

“The defining difference between an MVNO and an MNO i the simple fact that an MVNO has no ownership whatsoever of spectrum elements, irrespective of its operational model,” the commission explained.

The telecoms regulator stated that one of the objectives of licensing the new operators was to give the service providers of virtual mobile communications service an opportunity to participate in the telecommunications provisioning market of Nigeria, with an emphasis on improving the telecommunication output of the country.

It added that the licensing was also to ensure “that all core stakeholders are adequately catered for and protected within a virtual network operator enabled environment and to allow for the virtual network service to contribute to the availability and expansion of quality mobile coverage through redundant capacity utilisation, active infrastructure sharing and national roaming, and other telecommunication elements that enable it.”

According to the draft regulatory framework for the MVNOs posted on the NCC’s website for stakeholders’ inputs and comments, an applicant for the licence must be a corporate body registered under the laws in force in Nigeria with proof of same submitted to the commission during application. Other requirements include that “applicants are to file with the commission, the full contract agreement with at least a host network operator or a national carrier; the applicant is obliged to show proof of financial capabilities to cover its CAPEX and OPEX for the implementation of its strategic operations; the applicant should submit a business continuity plan to the commission in a case of unforeseen business failure, to ensure the customer is protected; and applicant must meet the technical requirements of the commission for operating a Licence such as this.”

NCC in the framework stated that the cost of the licence to be issued in four different categories ranged from N500, 000 to N8 million, and will be valid for a period of ten (10) years with an option to renew the licence for the same term.

“Renewal of licence shall be on request by the licensee not later than 12 months before the current license tenure ends. “The licensee should ensure that license renewal obligations are met no later than six months before the expiration of current License tenure, including but not limited to license renewal fees and other financial obligations; Valid HNO – MVNO agreement filed; and other criteria to enable a renewal of the license,” the commission stated. The NCC added that the licence is subject to revocation or suspension under the same conditions set within Condition 21 of the Unified Access Service framework. “The licence can also be revoked or suspended if the licensee violates the MVNO agreement between itself and the MNO, or violates any of the conditions stated within this framework,” it said.

