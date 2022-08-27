Travel & Tourism

Mwangi -Yelbert named Kenya Tourism Board chair

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Kenyan government has named Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert as the new chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), she takes over the board’s headship from Jimi Kariuki. According to African Times Travel Magazine report, her appointment was recently made by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a gazette notice dated July 5 2022. Mwangi-Yelbert, who is the first female to serve in the position since the inception of the board, expressed appreciation to her president for acknowledging her leadership skills as she looks forward to improving on the performance of the board and development of tourism in the country.

“I am passionate about Kenya and about tourism and look forward to sharing my experience in marketing Kenya as a top tourism destination. I am glad that I will have a role to play in developing and improving tourism in Kenya,” she stated. KTB’s Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier, welcomed the new appointment, as she noted Mwangi-3Yelbert’s vast experience in marketing and leadership will take Kenya’s tourism to the next level. “I congratulate Yelbert on her appointment as the new chair; she brings a wealth of experience through her leadership and marketing which will no doubt ensure excellent execution of KTB’s mandate.

I look forward to working with Ms. Mwangi-Yelbert to propel Kenya’s tourism to greater heights,” she said. She also expressed thanks to the outgone chair for the excellent service he offered the board during the six years he led the board. “On behalf of KTB, I would like to thank the outgoing chairman, Jimi Kariuki, for his great service to the board and the country as the chairman of KTB for the past six years. His experience in the industry has been invaluable and under his leadership, the board has been successful in undertaking its mandate as the country’s tourism marketer. I wish him well in his future endeavours,” she noted.

The new chairperson, who will serve as KTB’s chair for a three-year term is the founder and CEO of marketing and communication agency, Professional Marketing Services. She is the immediate chair of the Advertising Standards Body of Kenya and has previously served as a strategic advisor to several governments and private sector boards. Among its other functions, the board is mandated to develop and implement destination marketing strategies, both locally and internationally and to work in partnership with national, regional and international organisations as well as local authorities in the country to improve the tourism environment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

South African Tourism name Best Intra Africa Tourism Agency

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

South African Tourism West Africa clinched the Best Intra Africa Tourism Agency at the second edition of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Eminent Person Awards, which was held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja recently. The award was in recognition of its contributions in encouraging, supporting and improving travel relationship between […]
Travel & Tourism

Chile to reiterate its position as net exporter of dried fruits, nuts in UAE via virtual and live events

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Chile to cement its position in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the leading exporter of walnuts and dried fruits with a trio of virtual and live business networking opportunities. Prominent UAE importers have been selected for the exclusive sessions which will include a series of presentations outlining the superior quality and health benefits of […]
Travel & Tourism

FTAN, SON, Lagos govt explore uniform hotel grading system

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in collaborative with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria are in talks with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, with a view to devising acceptable and working classification and grading system for hotels and related hospitality facilities in the.state. Last week a tripartite meeting was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica