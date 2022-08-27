Mwangi -Yelbert named Kenya Tourism Board chair

Kenyan government has named Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert as the new chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), she takes over the board’s headship from Jimi Kariuki. According to African Times Travel Magazine report, her appointment was recently made by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a gazette notice dated July 5 2022. Mwangi-Yelbert, who is the first female to serve in the position since the inception of the board, expressed appreciation to her president for acknowledging her leadership skills as she looks forward to improving on the performance of the board and development of tourism in the country.

“I am passionate about Kenya and about tourism and look forward to sharing my experience in marketing Kenya as a top tourism destination. I am glad that I will have a role to play in developing and improving tourism in Kenya,” she stated. KTB’s Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier, welcomed the new appointment, as she noted Mwangi-3Yelbert’s vast experience in marketing and leadership will take Kenya’s tourism to the next level. “I congratulate Yelbert on her appointment as the new chair; she brings a wealth of experience through her leadership and marketing which will no doubt ensure excellent execution of KTB’s mandate.

I look forward to working with Ms. Mwangi-Yelbert to propel Kenya’s tourism to greater heights,” she said. She also expressed thanks to the outgone chair for the excellent service he offered the board during the six years he led the board. “On behalf of KTB, I would like to thank the outgoing chairman, Jimi Kariuki, for his great service to the board and the country as the chairman of KTB for the past six years. His experience in the industry has been invaluable and under his leadership, the board has been successful in undertaking its mandate as the country’s tourism marketer. I wish him well in his future endeavours,” she noted.

The new chairperson, who will serve as KTB’s chair for a three-year term is the founder and CEO of marketing and communication agency, Professional Marketing Services. She is the immediate chair of the Advertising Standards Body of Kenya and has previously served as a strategic advisor to several governments and private sector boards. Among its other functions, the board is mandated to develop and implement destination marketing strategies, both locally and internationally and to work in partnership with national, regional and international organisations as well as local authorities in the country to improve the tourism environment.

