MWUN, BOAN collaborate on effective barge operation

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) has inaugurated a high powered steering committee to harmonise the activities and operations of barge operators in Nigerian waters. The steering committee which was inaugurated recently in Lagos has Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed as its chairman. According Mohammed, the committee is to harmonise BOAN activities, discuss the operational guidelines of using the waterways infrastructure and manpower for effective and efficient barge operations. Mohammed further said that there are major elements in their operations which includes insurance and selected team that will manage the five channels and that the committee is set to kick- start a seamless barge operations in collaboration with the Maritime Workers Union. Earlier, in his goodwill message, the President General of the MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju had described the collaboration between MWUN and BOAN as a “marriage of convenience” that has come to stay which bothered on understanding among both parties.

“This partnership as responsible organisations will make the government to see us as serious. Today is my happiest day, we are not only going to operate in Lagos alone, but other parts of the country. MWUN will continue to support BOAN to succeed’, Adyanju assured. On his part, the President of BOAN, Edeme Kelikume said the economic role barge operations will play in the economy and the maritime industry at large is unquantifiable and that after his first meeting with the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, 70 days after a child which is the collaboration today has been given birth to. He urged the committee to to be discipline and take their task seriously and make it work.

” No discipline, no progress, I urged the committee to take this task seriously , we are playing a huge economic role , let’s take it seriously and make it work” Kelikume said. Meanwhile, the Barge Operators Assocition of Nigeria ( BOAN) is set to hold its first annual convention on Barge operations in Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to hold on August, 2021 at the Marriott Hotel , Joel Ogunike street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos State. Dignitaries expected at the ceremony includes, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, CON, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, who is the special guest of honour, while the Lagos State Go
vernor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu is the chief host. Other dignitaries includes, Chief Adebayo Sarumi who is the Chairman of the occasion, Edeme Kelikume, president of the association, Hon. Bunmi Olumekun Vice President and Hajia Bola Muse who is the Chairperson of the event committee.

