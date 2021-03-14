Business

MWUN eastern ports assures of industrial peace

…support Comrade Adeyanju’s reelection

Apparently determined to sustain the industrial peace in port operations at the eastern seaports, District chairmen from out port stations of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure continuous harmony .

 

The District chairmen of the union from the eastern ports, who have endorsed the reelection bid of the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju for a second term in office; they said that the maritime sector has witnessed relatively peace and harmony hence the need for sustainability.

 

The MWUN district chairmen of the eastern ports comprising of, Onne, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri described the union’s boss as an individual worthy of emulation. Speaking during a solidarity visit to the national secretariat of the union in Lagos recently, the district chairman in charge of Port Harcourt District, MWUN, Comrade Tony Nwokocha called on members of the union to embrace peace to ensure smooth port operations as it were in the last four years under the leadership of Adeyanju.

 

He said Comrade Adeyunju’s attributes as ambassador of peace and humble character qualified him for re-election. Also speaking, Comrade Tunde Bakare, District Chairman AMS/Intels said that the incumbent President General will not be forgotten by members even after office adding that his achievements are indispensable.

 

Responding, Comrade Adeyanju said he will use his second term in office to correct some of the ills in the industry even as he maintained that the era of using workers as slave labour is over.

 

Adeyanju said: “May be people think I am hiding my identity till I come back for a second term. I don’t have cane to flog anybody, the only cane I have is to improve on the welfare of the workers. “If I didn’t sell you about eleven to fifteen years ago, this is not the time to sell you and my executive will never sell any worker. We can disagree but we will also resolve.

 

“There are lots going on that we must reposition as a union. “There are some terminal operators who do not have the welfare of their workers at heart. They should prepare for us.

 

“There are some employers of labour who believe that if they have not killed workers in their father’s land, they will not be recognised as employers of labour, they should prepare for the union.

 

“The era of using the dockworkers as slave labour in their fatbers’ land is gone forever. Dockworkers are not thugs and we must be given out own respect,” he said While appreciating the supports of the workers, Comrade Adeyunju called for continued collaboration among the branches, districts and units for greater heights in the union.

