My 14 years in Premier Records has been experiential – Odiong

Michael Odiong is a former dancer, actor-turned music manager. Currently the Special Projects Manager, Premier Records Limited, Odiong, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, talks about the Nigerian music industry, Premier Records at 58 and his interest in acting. He also shares his thoughts about fake lifestyle that has become common among many entertainers

A lot of people know you today as artiste manager. But you started as an actor. Tell us how it all began…

started entertainment when I was about five years old. I am from Akwa Ibom State, but I was born in Lagos, and I grew up in Lagos. And growing up, entertainment was part of me. I could remember, when I was about six years old, I used to go on holidays with my cousins. Usually when it was 7pm, they used to read news in English, Yoruba Hausa. So, in the evening like that, my cousins, aunties and uncles were always looking out for me to entertaining them. What I did then was that I usually took a newspaper and read as if I was reading news. This was in the early 80s. And as I grew, those things became part of me. Then I used to love Michael Jackson, and I used to dance a lot. Then when I was in secondary school, I started acting in JS3, and they began to notice me. When I finished secondary school, I joined the Centre Stage Troupe led by Sola Fosudo. We were the pioneer members of the Troupe, which was based at the National Theatre. This was in 1993.

You were a dancer then…

Yes, I was a dancer. When I started I was told that I couldn’t join the first team. So I stayed for six months rehearsing. But I was made the stage manager when we started. It was after six months that I had the opportunity to be in the first team, and it was during a trade fair – Lagos International Trade Fair held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos. We did a dance presentation there, and that was how I did my first professional dance performance. And after that show, I never left the first team. But, after two years, unfortunately, I had to go to University of Calabar, where I did my Diploma in Theatre Arts. And there again, a lot of people knew me as an actor and a dancer.

After I finished there, I came back to Lagos. So, I have been in and out, and I finally settled in Calabar in 2004, and that was when I started music business. I started as an artiste manager. I used to manage an artiste called Mr. Xto. Later, I became the manager of the record label known as South Centre Records.

How did you join Premier Records?

In 2007, one of my friends, Lanre Fakeye, who was the Business Development Manager of Premier Records, invited me to come and work with them at Premier Records. So, I came back to Lagos and went for an interview. A week after the interview, I was called to come and resume. This was in January 2008. That was how the journey started for me in Premier Records Limited.

Premier Records Limited will be 58 years old this Friday…

Yes, Premier Records Limited was established on 26th of March, 1963. So, the company will be 58 years old on Friday, March 26, 2021. And that makes us the oldest record label in Nigeria today.

Looking back, how has the journey been so far?

As an individual, my 14 years in Premier Records has been great. I would not have imagined or thought that I would work in this company someday. I say so because I grew up listening to songs produced by Premier Records Limited, then it was called Polygram Records. So, it was a privilege being invited to work here. And, looking back now, it’s been very interesting. My 14 years here has been very experiential in terms of knowledge, in terms of understanding the music business; in terms of trying to meet up with the changes in the industry, especially in Nigeria.

What are some of the challenges?

The music industry as a whole has changed; a lot of things have evolved. And of course, a company as old as Premier Records would always have its own challenges because the way business is being run today, there are people that have grown over the years and they feel that things should be done properly. But sometimes things are not done properly here in Nigeria, especially in the music circle. So, sometimes it is difficult to fit in, and you have a situation whereby what used to work back in the days no longer works now. For example, you want to do promotion, in Lagos alone you have several radio stations. Where do you start from? Back in the days, we had, basically two radio stations. So, you know that at every point in time you can just plug in to those two radio stations and you get the job done. But today it is a different case altogether. You have to look at the challenges of also signing on artistes. Today’s artistes, they no longer want to sing for singing sake; they want to sing because they want to be famous, and they want to have money, unlike back in the days when music was done for the love, passion for it. And maybe that is why many of our veterans are poor. So, today’s business side of music entertainment has changed. You have to always keep up the pace with, for instance, what is new? And if you do not have the ability to adapt then you will have issues. But because we have the ability to adapt, somehow, it is easier for us. It is easier for us to flow with the current wave of labels; it is easier for us to flow with our artistes; it is easier for us to develop new businesses to make sure that we continue generating funds to pay royalties and keep ourselves in business.

Talking about content, what is your opinion about the current younger generation of artistes?

Unfortunately, in today’s music world, especially in Nigeria, content is the most problematic thing, because you now have a situation whereby commercial music has lost its morals. Before commercial music used to be conscious music, music that people could relate with. But right now, commercial music is all about sex; it is all about drugs; it is all about alcohol and money. So, you have a situation whereby you cannot sit down with your little children and put on a music channel to watch with them. Back in the days when I was kid, we could sit down as a family and watch musicals. There was nothing absurd or immoral about those musicals. They were decent musicals that you could relate with and enjoy as a family. But here we are in a situation that you cannot dare say you want to tune in to a music television channel and watch, except it is gospel. You want to tune in to a music television station with your children to watch, you must see something that will make you change the channel immediately. So, content wise, we have lost our morals.

Where people get it wrong is that they believe that for you to be commercially successful you have to sing about women, sing about buttocks, sex and so on. But that is not true. How many times has Simi sang about ‘bum bum’? She is doing very well. Look at the collaboration she just released with Ebenezer Obey… It is making wave. People are enjoying it. Look at the collaboration between Sir Victor Olaiya and TuFace… So, I do not believe that it is only when you sing about ‘bum bum’, alcohol, sex or money, that you are successful. It’s all about what you have to offer.

How would you describe your late boss, Managing Director of Premier Records Limited and Premier Music Publishing Company Limited, Mr. Toju Ejueyitchie, who died on Friday, January 29, after a brief illness?

My late boss was one of the best things that have happened to me. He was a man that always derived pleasure in teaching; every environment is a learning process for him. He was a wonderful boss, a very humble man. He was humility personified. I am not happy that the industry is not celebrating him the way he should be celebrated. He was one of those that fought for the music industry; he was one of those that fought for the actualisation of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, to ensure that whatever you are doing the artiste is important. You must be able to do the right thing so that everybody will benefit. For example, if there was royalty and there was salary to be paid, he would leave the salary and pay the royalties, because without the artiste, if you do not exploit the artiste’s work how would you get salary? That was his philosophy; and he believed in ‘live a life within your own means’. Don’t live a fake lifestyle. Don’t spend beyond your means; otherwise you will get into trouble. He has left a huge legacy, and we have to carry on that legacy.

What’s your opinion about fake lifestyle that has become common with artistes and celebrities?

Why do you want to live a fake lifestyle? What do want to prove? It is either you are what you really are or you are not, because no matter how long you live a fake lifestyle, people will still know at the end of the day. So, why not just live your life. Nobody needs to live a fake lifestyle. Who do you want to impress?

