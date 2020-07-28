My 3-day encounter with kidnappers in Benue, by Chief Isaac Akinkunmi

Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Chief Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, who was kidnapped but freed barely three days after by his abductors, has said that he returned home alive by the Mercy of God.

Chief Akinkumi, who is also the former President of the Yoruba community in Benue State, stated that his abductors gave him just enough food to keep him alive while he was with them in the wilderness.

He said: “I thank God I am alive because many don’t go through this kind of ordeal and come back alive. I also thank the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and people of Benue for their show of solidarity and prayers for my release.

“The prayers were reaching me while I was in the kidnappers den because God put it in the mind of my captors to be kind to me although I was blindfolded. I was just praying to be out as quickly as possible.”

The Tito boss said the heavily armed abductors entered his residence at about 12:45am last Friday and quietly opened the main door after which they went straight into his bedroom.

“When I saw that they were armed to the teeth, I cooperated with them.

“They picked me away in my car and then blindfolded me. I didn’t know where they took me to but we kept going for about 45 minutes before reaching that destination.

“I was sleeping on the mat for the three days that I was in their custody. However, my abductors were kind to me.”

Chief Akinkunmi also commended the Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba for his dexterity which culminated in his release.

He, however, sent a strong message to his abductors saying it’s time for them to repent or face the judgement of God.

Like this: Like Loading...