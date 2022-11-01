My abductors shot me in the head, says freed ex-UI DVC

…as kidnapped MAPOLY students also freed

A former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje, whowaslastweekabducted by gunmen, but now freed, has said that he was shot in the head by the daredevil kidnappers, but that divine grace did not allow the bullet to pierce his skull.

The don disclosed this yesterday in a personal note of appreciation sent out through his son, Adewale and made available to newsmen. This is even as the two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya that were also abducted on Friday have regained their freedom.

Prof. Agbajerevealedthatthebullet fired into the windscreen of his car by the abductors; left a skin deep wound on his head, but pierced the cap he was wearing. While appreciating God and many people who came to his assistance, the former DVC also empathised with the five other persons thatheleftbehind withtheabductors in the forest between Oyo and Ogun states.

The message from Adewale read thus: “My father, Prof Adigun Agbaje, recently released by kidnappers, has asked me to issue the statement below on his behalf. “It’s a new day today and I’m happy to be alive.

I was released by mykidnappersyesterdayevening after spending two nights in the thick forests of Ogun and Oyo states. My mind goes to the five others who are still left with the kidnappers: two young ladies, two young men and a middle aged person.

I was shot at in the head during the abduction process. “I thank God that the bullet that went through my car’s windscreen left only a skin deep wound on my headeventhoughitleftagaping hole in the cap I was wearing. I did not even know about this till Saturday morning when I saw caked blood on my cap.

“I am undergoing comprehensive health checks and so it may take some time to thank all my family includingmyin-laws, friendsandinlawstomychildren, myownfriends, colleagues and all Nigerians.

“For now I want to thank the following former and current Vice Chancellors of the University of Ibadan: Prof Olufemi Bamiro, Prof Isaac Adewole, Prof Idowu Olayinka and Prof Kayode Adebowale, my colleagues at the University of Ibadan and other Universities at home and abroad, current and former students, including Mr Fisayo Soyombo, for their wonderful support and generosity to my family, top government, military, and other security officials. “I am quite grateful for all your efforts.

Youallkepthopealiveandensuredthat the sensitive negotiations came to a successful end when I regainedfreedomyesterdayevening.”

Asstatedearlier, my heartgoesto thoseyoungfemaleundergraduates, the young men and the middle aged personIleftbehindwiththekidnappers. I maynot bereachablenow but as soon as I get medical clearance from my doctors, I will be thanking all of you personally”, he said.

Agbajewasanongthemanythat were kidnapped on Friday evening around Guru Maharaj Ji Village on the Lagos/Ibadan Tollgate end of Ibadan. They were abducted allegedly by Fulani herdsmen and whisked into the forest.

The freed students and the former UI DVC were abducted by gunmen on Friday near the Sat Guru Maharaj Garden at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The gunmen blocked the everbusy highway and abducted the students: aNationalDiploma1parttimestudent, AdejareOlayemi and a HigherNationalDiplomallstudent, Orekoya Oluwatobi

