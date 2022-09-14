My administration has done well even if they refuse to say it –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has by all standards done well. The President made the assertion at the stakeholders’ meeting during his visit to Imo State yesterday. Listing infrastructural achievements of his government, Buhari maintained that in the light of the lean resources available, his administration has made the utmost of the situation. His words: “From 1999 to 2015 before we assumed office, crude production was in the region of 2.1 million barrels perdayandat the time oil was valued at about $100 per barrel, yet successive administrationatthetimecould not address the pervasive infrastructural challenges. “When we assumed office in 2015, the militants were unleashed who sabotaged oil production and output and value of oil reduced by half.

“Though people that should say it have refused to sayit, wehavedonewellasan administration.” The President commended Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying: “In his three years, I have visited Imo State twice to commissionprojects. ThereisanIgbo proverbthatsays, agoodroad deserves a second visit. This is because Uzodinma seems to recognise the value of critical infrastructure in the development of the state.

Same reason we have also sited several high-value infrastructures in the South East to stimulate the economy of the region. It is impressive that Uzodinma is doing the same thing in Imo.” Earlier in his address, Uzodinma enumerated the significance of the projects commissioned by President Buhari. The commissioned projects are the 35km Owerri-Orlu Road, the first phase of the 52km Owerri-Okigwe Road and the rebuilt Imo State Houseof AssemblyComplex. Whilepromisingtodeliver the secondphase of the Owerri- Okigwe Road by January 2023, Uzodinma stated that within the last three years that his administration has done more than 105 roads across the 27 council areas of the state. “We pride ourselves as road revolutionaries,” he boasted. President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr George Obiozor, said: “Our people are committed to the Nigerian project, but we need a country that provides us the equitable platform to make our con-tribution to the growth of our fatherland. “Our people reside in every region and every hamlet in Nigeria. Unarguably, we are the federation tribe in Nigeria.”

Obiozor noted that the people were doing their utmost, but they still needed federal support in the twin areas of insecurity and infrastructure. Other governors of the South East, unlike previous occasions, were absent at the occasion. The president arrived Imo State at about 10:46am and was airlifted in helicopter to Nkume in Njaba Council Area of the state, from where he was driven to Banana Junction in Orlu for the commissioning of the Owerri-Orlu Road. From Orlu, the president moved to Amaraku by road, commissioned the Owerri- Orlu Road and then made his next stop at the Imo State House of Assembly where he commissioned the rebuilt stateparliamentarycomplex. The visit ended with the stakeholders meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Owerri.

