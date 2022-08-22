My administration has restored NBA to its pride of place – Akpata

Mr. Olumide Akpata will bow out as the 30th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday after completing his two years tenure. In this interview with journalists, he speaks on his achievements in office, the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Bar and sundry issues. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Your tenure as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) will end in a couple of days, how has the journey been in the last two years?

It has been a very exciting two years. I have received a lot of support and encouragement from the media. At the onset when I had a parley with some journalists, I was encouraged to be more media friendly because our predecessors tended not to be friendly with the media by not carrying journalists along in the Bar’s affairs. I took the encouragement and I want you to actually determine whether or not this administration has changed the narratives as far as being open and friendly with the media is concerned. I tried to let my colleagues understand that we are partners in progress and that the NBA is all about nation building, rule of law and ensuring that our democracy does not falter. Besides, it’s also about ensuring access to justice and that judiciary is independent. Of course, there’s no way we can carry out all these and other objectives of the Association without the support of the media. I must say that with the help of the media in the last two years, what has happened is that the NBA has returned to its pride of place in national discourse. The NBA is right now enmeshed in a few family quarrel and the attention this had generated from media is an indication that the NBA has indeed returned to its pride of place. It showed that the rebranding of the NBA has achieved the desired result. The NBA is back and is playing its role again. We are here for a very important exercise and we need your continued support. But, ladies and gentlemen, our country is torturing. Our country is going through serious stress, even if we did not admit it to ourselves. At the NBA, we recognize this and we will not stop speaking truth to those in authority for them to go back to the drawing board and look for solutions to the problems. What informed the choice of ‘Bold Transition’ as the theme of this year’s General Conference of the NBA? The 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association has as its theme, Bold Transition. We thought about this theme far and long. Our country is in transition. Our judiciary is in transition. The practice of law is in transition, even our world is in transition. We have added the word ‘bold’ to it, more as a prescription, rather than a statement. This means it is necessary for us to be bold about transitioning, because if we are timid about it, we will never get to the promise land.

We have to be bold about transition and as such we will be interrogating various aspect of our national lives to see how well we are handling their transitions. For example, our democracy is in transition. How are we dealing with this transition? That is what we want to interrogate at this conference. I am pleased to tell you that at the point when we closed registrations for this conference, we have well over 13,000 lawyers registered for physical attendance. That’s aside those who will be participating virtually. With over 130 speakers, facilitators and contributors, this is definitely going to be one of the largest, if not the largest Annual General Conference that we have organized. It is altogether fitting that we are returning to Lagos and I can confirm to you that we have the total support of the Lagos State Government, being one of our sponsors, for which we are extremely grateful. What we are excited about is that there’s a renewed interest in the Bar. We just held our elections and we have a Presidentelect and new National Officers incoming. You may not have heard that 38,000 of our members voted at the election. If you compared that to what we had at the first time electronic voting was adopted, you will realise that there was a significant improvement. Now, we have 13,000 coming for conference. This showed that there’s a reawakening and our people are now interested. This, for me, is fulfilling, because when I was campaigning for the office of NBA President, I made two promises. The first thing is to get our people interested again in the NBA. This is because at that time if you speak to ten lawyers, seven of them will ask you what does the NBA do for me? But now, our people have gotten over that. They now have an Association that is looking out for their welfare and professional interests. So, we are excited about this awakening from the Bar. Beyond this, Nigerians are also interested again and they are all saying this is the NBA we know. The NBA that speaks for those who don’t have a voice. The NBA has come back to national reckoning and people now look for the Association. This is why it is important for us to gather at the conference and continue to interrogate the issues. We must continue to talk about how we are dealing with the transitions. This is because a decision not to engage is a decision to retrogress. How are we dealing with the economy? How are we dealing with climate change? How are we dealing with the judiciary? How are we dealing with issues that affect the legal profession? All these and many more will be interrogated at the conference. Also, at this conference, we will be talking about our rules and discipline at the Bar. So, we are in for a really huge event. What does the NBA intends to achieve by inviting presidential candidates of some political parties to the conference? Will the Association be pitching its tent with any of the parties? The session for presidential candidates has attracted a lot of attention from everyone. But, I want to say that it is not a manifesto night. It is a regular session at the conference where we are interrogating the issue of democracy in transition and the leadership deficit that we have identified in this country. I have received calls from candidates or their representatives as to why the NBA has decided to determine the leading political parties for Nigerians. We have done no such thing and we have disabused their minds on the issue. We have 13,000 participants and it is what they want that we essentially had to deal with. Most importantly, the NBA cannot and will not be throwing its weight behind any of the candidates. We are apolitical as an organization. What is the NBA doing to allow for par- ticipation of judges in the Annual General Conference in order to promote a better synergy between the Bar and the Bench? I think it’s a budget issue. When Justice Maryam Aloma Mukhtar was the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), she stopped judges from attending lawyers’ conferences. It’s a budget issue and I really can’t blame her for the decision. Judges have conferences organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) every year. However, it is important for us to engage with judges and that was why we have the Bar and Bench Forum. We also have the Justice Sector Summit, which was a closed event. We all know that judges tend to be taciturn and if the objective is for them to talk, we cannot bring them to a gathering of 13,000 lawyers, or else they will not say anything. However, at the Justice Sector Summit, we are able to achieve a family-type environment where judges were talking. It was at the summit that we are able to come up with action plans that were approved by the CJN for implementation. What step is the NBA taken on the issue of Inibehe Effiong who was imprisoned by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Fabian-Obot, for alleged contempt? Our colleague, Inibehe Effiong, was charged for contempt by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State and he was sentenced to one month imprisonment. At the Bar, we tried hard to mediate in the matter and the CJ told us point-blank that she had done her duty and as lawyers we know what to do. The NBA team led by the 1st Vice- President working with Inibehe’s team have been making efforts to appeal the judgement. We are struggling to obtain the record of proceedings because we cannot appeal without the record of proceedings. I am optimistic that the CJ will ensure that we get the record of proceedings so that Inibehe can appeal his conviction. That is what is next. The neccesary next step is to appeal the conviction. However, when we say we want to uphold the rule of law, it’s easy to say it when it concerns another person. When it concerns us, it becomes a bit difficult. Inibehe is our colleague and we are upset about what has happened, but there’s the rule of law. Even our attempt at mediating was frowned at by some people who felt that it is wrong for us to go back to the judge after an order has been made. These people were unhappy with us and they said we did it because it concerns one of us. They maintained that we know the right thing to do after such pronouncement by the court. So, we have to be extremely careful. As a law student, I encountered the issue of contempt in my first year. We all understand the concept and that what to do by anyone who feels dissatisfied is to go on appeal. We also realisd the frustrations that Inihebe might have served out the one month sentence before the appeal is concluded. But, the appeal has to be done for record purpose, most importantly, for us to ensure that due process was actually followed in Inibehe’s imprisonment. That he is incarcerated is a fact and there is nothing one can do about that. I also hear stories that he is being maltreated in the Correctional Centre, but until we see evidence of that allegation, I cannot make any comment. However, what is right is for us to appeal and the law must be allowed to take its course. On the issue of petitioning the NJC, we had to first carry out our own investigation to know what actually transpired in court on that day. If indeed it is confirmed that the CJ did not follow due process in her action, or she misconducted herself in one way or the other, then, we will go to the NJC.

