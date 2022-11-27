Metro & Crime

My administration leaves behind over N14bn in state’s coffers -Oyetola

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday disclosed that his administration is leaving behind for the incoming government N14 billion cash in the state’s coffers.

Oyetola also revealed that his government had successfully paid N97 billion from the total debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office.

He disclosed that his administration did not borrow a kobo anywhere in the world to finance the economy of the state, saying he successfully kept faith and maintained fidelity with his electoral promises since his assumption of office.

Oyetola made the disclosures in his farewell statement to the people of the state, indicating the expiration of his term in office.

Governor Oyetola was sworn in on November 27, 2018 taking over from former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The results of the last governorship election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) favoured Senator Ademola Adeleke, a decision that has been challenged by Oyetola and his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo.

Oyetola in his address, averred that his administration has put Osun’s economy on a surer footing through the myriad of people-centred and masses-focused projects timely and promptly implemented to make life worthwhile for the people of the state.

According to him, Osun under his watch has been stable economically as manifested in the astronomical increment in the GDP of the state since he assumed office.

 

Reporter

