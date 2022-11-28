News Top Stories

My administration left over N14bn cash in state’s coffers –Oyetola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola,  OSOGBO Comment(0)

Outgoing Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Saturday disclosedthathisadministration is leaving behind for the incoming governmentatotal sum of N14billion cash in the state’s coffers.

 

Oyetola also revealed that his government had successfully paid N97billionfromthe total debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office. He disclosed that his administration didn’t borrow a dime anywhere in the world tofinancetheeconomyof the state, saying he successfully kept faith and maintained fidelity with his electoral promises since assumption of office.

 

Oyetola made the disclosures in his farewell statement to the people of the State, indicating the expiration of his first term in office. Oyetola was sworn in on November 27, 2018, when he took over from his predecessor, former governor Rauf Aregbesola.

 

The results of the last governorship election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) favoured Senator Ademola Adeleke, a decision that is already being challenged by Oyetola and his party- the All Progressives Congress (APC) – at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo.

 

Oyetola, in his address, averred that his administration has put Osun’s economy on a surer footing through the myriad people-centred and masses-focused projects timely and promptly implemented to make life worthwhile for the people of the state.

 

According to him, Osun under his watch has been stable economically as manifested in the astronomical increment in the GDP of the state since he assumed office. “As I step aside today, following the conclusion of the four-year tenure you freely gave me; I thank God and I thank you for your support, cooperationandprayersover the years.

 

“I recall how the journey began four years ago; how by your belief in me and your conviction in the plans and programmes of our party, you exercised your right to vote for me.

“As we draw the curtains on this first tenure, we are convinced that we neither renegedonourpromise nordisappointed you. We kept faith with you and maintained fidelity with our electoral promises.

 

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

