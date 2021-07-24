News

My ambition to rule Lagos as governor still intact -Olajide Adediran (Jandor)

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos, a movement within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor has reiterated his ambition to rule Lagos State as governor from 2023.

Adediran, who spoke in an interview, said that Lagos4Lagos is a movement that seeks to do things differently; a movement that wants to see everybody living well as against “what currently obtains in Lagos, where the state works for some individuals.”

Adediran emphasied that he wanted to see a Lagos, where people could choose, who leads them, not a Lagos, where somebody makes a pronouncement and people start following that pronouncements.

“I believe that we should work towards rejecting an offer of another puppet in 2023 in terms of governance. Lagos4Lagos Movement is a Lagos for all. We want a Lagos, where everybody living in Lagos, whether indigene or resident of Lagos would feel the presence of Lagos. Lagos4Lagos is when we will not be reading on the pages of newspapers that Lagos is wealthy, but where everybody would have a feeling of the wealth. It is not about somebody saying Lagos is wealthy without the person having something that is bringing the money for him or her. We want a Lagos that everybody can say we jointly own not a Lagos that belongs to an individual.”

On his governorship ambition, Adediran said that the process is on-going and that he has been doing it the way it should be done by dwelling on the issues and ignoring the obstacles.

He said; “They keep saying we don’t have money, we are not qualified, but we are ignoring that. We are debating the issues and what are the issues, it is that we can do it, and that we have the exposure to do it. We have been going around talking and speaking to the people of Lagos rather than going to an individual. For the past six or seven years, we have been reaching out to everybody from ward to ward in Lagos and we have been talking to them that for the first time all of us can elect a Governor that we can call our own in the state.

“We don’t want a Governor that would want to go for second level approval. As you can see, the result is there for our level of acceptability. We believe that by May 29, 2023, we would be sworn-in,” he said.

On the allegation that he is being used against the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, Adediran said that he would not deny his closeness to Fashola, but that he was no longer a child that could be pushed around by anybody.

“Unfortunately for former governor Fashola he won’t be able to defend it because we have a relationship and for me, am I going to deny him and say we don’t have a relationship, no. I’m an adult, a family man and I have also been in that corridor of power, where I have consulted for the government for over two decades.

“I am a Lagosian, so I know my worth. On the other hand, I see no reason why we cannot achieve what we want to achieve without an individual. For the individual, he has been able to do it because God has allowed him, but this time, we want a shift, we want something that belongs to everybody, which is why we are doing everything humanly possible so that we can reach out to the people of Lagos. We keep telling them that if their votes don’t count they would not seek to buy their votes. We will do everything to ensure that we get it done,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

National Assembly shifts resumption to Feb 9

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Philip Nyam Abuja The National Assembly has postponed the resumption of Senators and members of the House of Representatives till February 9.   The lawmakers were due to reconvene from the Christmas and New Year holidays on Tuesday, January 26.     A statement from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Amos Olatunde Ojo […]
News

Misconduct: PSC dismisses 10 officers, demotes 8 others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, dismissed 10 senior officers from the Force over alleged cases of misconduct.   The commission also reduced the rank of eight others over related offences.   Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the commission took the […]
News

Insecurity: FG moves to revive abandoned $470m CCTV project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said the plan to resuscitate the abandoned $470 million National Public Security Communication System was in high gear in response to the security challenges facing the country. The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said technicians were already inspecting the vandalised Abuja and Lagos Closed Circuit Television Cameras for repairs, adding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica