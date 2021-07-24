My ambition to rule Lagos as governor still intact -Olajide Adediran (Jandor)

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos, a movement within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor has reiterated his ambition to rule Lagos State as governor from 2023.

Adediran, who spoke in an interview, said that Lagos4Lagos is a movement that seeks to do things differently; a movement that wants to see everybody living well as against “what currently obtains in Lagos, where the state works for some individuals.”

Adediran emphasied that he wanted to see a Lagos, where people could choose, who leads them, not a Lagos, where somebody makes a pronouncement and people start following that pronouncements.

“I believe that we should work towards rejecting an offer of another puppet in 2023 in terms of governance. Lagos4Lagos Movement is a Lagos for all. We want a Lagos, where everybody living in Lagos, whether indigene or resident of Lagos would feel the presence of Lagos. Lagos4Lagos is when we will not be reading on the pages of newspapers that Lagos is wealthy, but where everybody would have a feeling of the wealth. It is not about somebody saying Lagos is wealthy without the person having something that is bringing the money for him or her. We want a Lagos that everybody can say we jointly own not a Lagos that belongs to an individual.”

On his governorship ambition, Adediran said that the process is on-going and that he has been doing it the way it should be done by dwelling on the issues and ignoring the obstacles.

He said; “They keep saying we don’t have money, we are not qualified, but we are ignoring that. We are debating the issues and what are the issues, it is that we can do it, and that we have the exposure to do it. We have been going around talking and speaking to the people of Lagos rather than going to an individual. For the past six or seven years, we have been reaching out to everybody from ward to ward in Lagos and we have been talking to them that for the first time all of us can elect a Governor that we can call our own in the state.

“We don’t want a Governor that would want to go for second level approval. As you can see, the result is there for our level of acceptability. We believe that by May 29, 2023, we would be sworn-in,” he said.

On the allegation that he is being used against the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, Adediran said that he would not deny his closeness to Fashola, but that he was no longer a child that could be pushed around by anybody.

“Unfortunately for former governor Fashola he won’t be able to defend it because we have a relationship and for me, am I going to deny him and say we don’t have a relationship, no. I’m an adult, a family man and I have also been in that corridor of power, where I have consulted for the government for over two decades.

“I am a Lagosian, so I know my worth. On the other hand, I see no reason why we cannot achieve what we want to achieve without an individual. For the individual, he has been able to do it because God has allowed him, but this time, we want a shift, we want something that belongs to everybody, which is why we are doing everything humanly possible so that we can reach out to the people of Lagos. We keep telling them that if their votes don’t count they would not seek to buy their votes. We will do everything to ensure that we get it done,” he said.

