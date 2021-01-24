My ascension,endorsed by kingmakers,Edo traditional ruler tells opposition

The traditional ruler of Egbema Clan,in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Henry Ekebilegha Binidodogha, the Ojuaga 1 of Egbema Clan has reiterated that his ascension to the traditional stool of Egbema Clan was endorsed by all the kingmakers His Royal Highness, Henry Ekebilegha Binidodogha,the Ojuaga 1 of Egbema Clan was crowned on the March 25, 2018.

According to him, the objection to his emergence is coming from outside the state mainly from neighbouring Delta State where he alleged that some elements have been fuelling crisis against him because they are of the opinion that his open show of allegiance to the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II is enslavement of the Ijaws.

“Are they saying that we should not live in peace with the other ethnic groups in Edo State? Does it mean that the other ethnic groups in Edo State who give reverence to the Omo N’Oba are slaves who are not allowed to operate freely in propagating their culture?

“They obviously do not know how the Ojuaga title came about. They should come to be educated on how the title came to be. I stand for peace, progress and development of my communities here in Edo State,” he stated.

Adding their voice to the traditional ruler’s pronouncement the kingmakers of Egbema Clan in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State namely; Chief Thomas Atigbi(JP) (Ofunama); High Chief Tax Agbaibor (Ofunama); Chief Mathew Agiridi (Jamagie 1); Danddy Ukori (Jamagie 2); Chief Godwin Binidodogha (Ugbolukanga); Chief Bente Samson(Abere); Chief Solomon Erebemin (Gbeoba) and High Chief Akinda Agbomu (Ajakurama) High Chief Akinda Agbomu,in a statement said: “These persons attacking us are foreigners who have nothing whatsoever to do with the seven communities in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“They are hirelings mainly from Delta State who take delight in invading our communities in Edo State,for flimsy reasons. We have reported their behaviour to the AIG Zone 5, Benin, but they have refused to take heed despite the intervention of the police. “Rather, they keep doing worst things on a daily basis as they have constituted themselves into brigandage. They are poking their nose into what they know next to nothing about and infact does not concern them. “The Ojuaga title for their information is not hereditary. It is rotational and it is coined from the first letter of the names of the seven communities that make up Egbema Clan in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State namely Ofunama, Jamagie 1 and 2, Ugbolukanga, Abere, Gbeoba and Ajakurama respectively.

“There argument is that we are paying reverence to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and so we are enslaving them.

We have told the police at the AIG Zone 5, Benin about there rabble rousing nature and all attempts to put them in check has been repelled as they blatantly refuse to adhere to the terms of a peace agreement we both signed. To the extent that they have refused to attend any meeting called by the police to adjudicate in the matter.

“They have threatened to cause mayhem in Edo State. This information we have also made available to the police as we are lovers of peace not war mongers

