My award, motivation to greater heights, says Anago

Anago James Akeem Osho, a tour guide, who was named recently by the organisers of Travellers Awards 2021 as the Best Curator of Nigeria Tours 2021, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on what the award means to him, his desire to continue to push the frontiers of tour guide as a specialised field and put Nigeria on the global tourism map

Background

Anago James Akeem Osho was recently listed on the honour roll of Travellers Awards 2012 as the Best Curator of Nigeria Tours 2021. Anago, who hails from Badagry, Lagos State, is one of Nigeria’s most renowned and noted tour guides, with vast knowledge and experience on curating tours from coast to coast. He is a multi-award winning tour guide, tourism professional, and culture promoter. An historian per excellent, Anago is well versed on trans-Atlantic enslave trade tours. He is an advocate for the preservation and promotion of Africa culture and eco – tourism. He is also an ambassador for DNA Tested Africans of Nigeria on behalf of Imperial African History and Genetic Genealogical Society U.S.A; a member of World Federation of Tour Guides Association Austria; Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria; and West African Tour Guides Association (WATGA) as well as President of Association of History, Nature and Culture Tour Guides – Nigeria (AHNACTG).

How do you feel about the Travellers Award 2021 as the Best Curator of Nigeria Tours?

This award as Best Curator of Nigeria Tours is a motivation to continue to do more for Nigerian tourism. It simply means that everyone should continue in good works because there is a reward for it. It is wonderful that my works are noticed and I really appreciate the organisers for celebrating dedicated professionals in the tourism industry. The award simply means ‘hard work pays.’ We should continue to work hard because someone somewhere may be watching and may appreciate our efforts and this appreciation may cause a turnaround to our careers as practitioners.

What is your message to the organisers?

To the organisers, I say a big thank you and they should continue to uphold the platform to discover and celebrate hard work.

Do you foresee your recognition spurring more professionals joining the ranks tour of guides?

Simply put, yes! As a profes-sional tour guide, and President of Association of History, Nature and Culture Tour Guides – Nigeria, and West Africa Tour Guide Association Nigeria Chapter, our members are motivated as a result of my recognition and they are celebrating the award during our forthcoming fifth year celebration of the International Tour Guides Day in Nigeria. Therefore, tour guides are highly motivated by the recognition and are already populating our ranks.

How challenging is the job of a tour guide?

The first and most basic requirement is that of good physical health. You can’t be a professional tour guide if you are not healthy and knowledgeable. Another challenge is the mindset of some tourists toward the tour guide. It is discouraging when some visitors or tourists see the tour guide as someone whose duty is to carry their bags, run errands for them and is expected to beg before been paid. That is why I encourage every tour guide to be trained so that they understand their roles in the tourism value chain.

What are some of the factors that have kept you on the beat all these years?

My childhood travel experiences, the people I meet on my journeys, unique cultures of the world, passion for travels, knowledge gained and opportunities to learn. Anthropology and historical re-discoveries are the key elements that sustained my excitement about the travel industry.

Which of your tours would you describe as your most memorable tour?

I have many memorable and great tour experiences, but what I remember most was when an American group of elderly people in their 60’s and 70’s that have visited over 174 countries described me as; ‘one of the best tour guides they have ever met in the world.’ They gave me ‘sumptuous tips’ at the end of the tour. For me, that was the highest and most elating commendation one could ever wish for on this job. It was a motivation to continue to improve and do better. One of them told me that anytime I visit Washington DC, that am welcomed to stay in her house.

