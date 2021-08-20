My bank job not profitable like hawking bread –Graduate

A former bank worker, Ali Dahiru, has said that his decision to quit the white collar job has proven to be a wise move as he now earns much better. Dahiru, who resigned his job in a new generation bank and took to selling bread, said his decision had turned out to be a blessing.

A Higher National Diploma (HND) holder from Kaduna Polytechnic, Dahiru graduated from the Department of Cooperative Economics and Management. Dahiru said he hawked bread on the streets of Kaduna, and was proud of his trade. He added: “After my graduation, I worked with Zenith Bank as ‘Contract Staff ’ for six years, before I resigned to start selling bread.”

