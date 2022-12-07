‘My Bariga, My Pride, Shinning The Hidden Treasure!’ with FODAF Festival 2022

After a successful hosting of this year’s edition of Bariga Photo Festival that focused on Better Living Climate, the Bariga, Lagos-based arts and community organisation, Footprints of David Arts Foundation (FODAF), is set for 2022 edition of its theatre festival. Tagged FODAF Festival 2022, the community theatre and cultural feast with the theme ‘My Bariga, My Pride, Shinning The Hidden Treasure!’, and which will hold December 16 – 18, followed by praise party on December 28 – 30, features array of performances, including traditional and contemporary dances, drum ensemble masquerade possession.

According FODAF in a statement said the festival kicks off with opening ceremony on Friday, December 16, featuring FODAF African drums invocation/procession, Bariga masquerade possession at BARIGA five major iconic spots for performnce, namely, Crown Art Factory – Awofodu Street Bariga, Alabi Royal Castle – Omoalade Alafia, Street Bariga, Baale Orile Bariga Palace – Igi Olugbin Street, Bariga, Adebayo Market Bariga-Jagunmolu Street, Bariga, and Jagunmolu’s Palace- by Ayoka Street, Bariga. The activities for the flag-off also include fire works, drums invocations, music performances – Odidere Band -Adisa, Ibile – Ariike chanter and film show as well as artisan competition session. Other features of the festival include barbing contest, head dressing contest, Labake Inter Street Cooking Competition, vegetable, fruit and fish cutters contests, inter-street dance competition, Emu Night – Kegite Gyration, Digital Photo exhibition, Children Xmas Party, Bariga Fun Fair among others on the first, second and third day of the festival, some of which will hold at the Bariga Water Jetty – Ilaje Road, Bariga.

Activities lined up for the third day include Mama FODAF Buga Dance Challenge (Who Does It Better Dance Challenge), Bariga Police Vs Bariga Boyz, Bariga NULGE Vs Bariga Market Women, Bariga LASTMA VS Bariga NURTW. There are also FODAF 2022 Community Awards: Bariga Barber Of The Year, Bariga Head Dresser Of The Year, Bariga Vulganiser Of The Year, Bariga Best Cook Of The Year, Bariga Best Bread Of The Year, Bariga Cleanest Street Of The Year, Bariga Best Conductor Of The Year, Bariga Best Agbero Of The Year.

A major feature of the festival is the FODAF comand performance of Beere Arolu – The moremi of Epe Kingdom, written and directed by Seun Awobajo. Meanwhile, recently, FODAF held the 2022 of its Bariga Photo Festival which was focused on climate change, especially on the need to participate fully in making the community a healthy place to live.

It was indeed, a rich creative and cultural feast, with Bariga Open Air Theatre (BOAT) feast. Highlights of the week-long festival, which started on October 25 and ended on the 30th, with the theme, ‘Climate Justice’, include workshop for market women, youths and children on how their activities contributed to climate change, how they can respond to climate justice campaigns, colourful boat regatta, photo exhibitions tagged, ‘Portrait of Hope’ and live performances. According to the Director and Founder of Footprint of David and Director of the Photo Festival, Seun Awobajo, the festival is aimed reawakening the consciousness of the people on the climate justice campaign.

“We are all witnesses to the recent natural disasters sweeping across countries of the world; climate change altering the DNA of our once dear world. Through this photo festival, we shall be representing some of the soundbites of the common experiences of different people as they grapple with the new realities of our earth.

“There was a workshop for market women on how they can respond to the climate justice campaign. How they contribute to climate change. There was also a workshop for youths and children in the community on climate change,” Awobajo said, adding that Bariga may become the creative hub in Lagos and Africa in the nearest future, with the development and exposure brought by Awobajo in Bariga through their series of sustained programmes.

“Bariga is a theatre capital for all creative art in Lagos Nigeria which means we are also the capital for art in Africa. We are known for our performances, we hope to lead the game of art exporting and tourism is another key thing that is fast rising in the community today. “In a few years from now, I see Bariga to be a creative hub that promotes togetherness, peace and climate justice.

It will be a goto area when you talk about art,” he added. Also speaking at the event, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Tunji Azeez, commended Awobajo for the development he has brought to the community, adding that the Footprint of David is doing so much to bring out the acting skill in many youths in this community. He also called on the government to support Awobajo’s initiative and other artists in Nigeria. “We know what is happening in Nigeria, the flood and other climate change-related issues. This is a program that has brought attention to the issue of climate change and why we should take it seriously. “Artists in Nigeria have been playing their parts well, it’s for the government to come in and support them,” he said.

