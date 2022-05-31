My Bayern story has come to an end – Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski said yesterday that his time with Bayern Munich was over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer. “Today it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end,” the Polish star striker told reporters in Warsaw. “I can’t imagine further cooperation, after what has happened over the last few months,” he added. “A transfer will be the best solution. I trust that Bayern won’t stop me, just because they can.” With a year left on Lewandowski’s contract, Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of 32 million euros ($34.5 million) to sign him.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports PL, Lewandowski dropped a teaser about how he would enjoy living in Spain. “I think it’s a really good place — not just to go on holiday there,” he said, adding that he has a house in Mallorca.

