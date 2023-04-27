My biggest weakness as an actor –Thin Tall Tony

Anthony Edet Offiong, popularly known as Thin Tall Tony, is a versatile actor, dancer, choreographer, and former Housemate in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 2 edition. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he bares his mind on his passion for acting, his biggest weakness as an actor, Big Brother Naija, and other issues

Let’s start with the Thin Tall Tony as a brand. How has it been?

It’s been challenging, very challenging. I prefer to say my brand stands for what is right. I do a whole lot of standing in for certain set of people while still being very creative as well. So I have my activism side; I have my personal side; and also my work side. But all in all, it’s been alright; it’s been good. I can’t complain.

You seem to have to have taken a break from acting. Is it deliberate?

Well, I haven’t seen any acting job since coming to Abuja, because, here, if you’re not real estate, clubbing, oil, if you’re not into any of these three, especially in this kind of town here, then you must have a solid personal business or business someone that you trust or trust you, to manage. That is it for now, but if I do want to go back into acting, yes, I want to. But I want somewhere that my art form is also recognised or given a chance to breath.

What is your advice for aspiring housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show?

My only advice to that person who wants to go into that House is to be sure of what you want to go in for. Ask yourself the question, because if you’re going in there to win, just getting into that House alone, you’re already a winner.

About three years ago you went into Uber business but stopped midway. Any plans to revive it?

I would say it really doesn’t mean any kind of business. It was one of those things that you get because every time in life you have to learn all the time. And I like to take a lot risks, too many risks actually. I’ve actually failed but it gets you better. I am still breathing, so I will still love to experiment. That’s how I got to where I am today. And I would say, you can’t know what’s in the heart of a person or anyone you’re working with. Most of them have their different motive; and also I don’t like to shift blame. But I want to shift blame also to where the country is because if it was in a good place and everything was okay, people will not be struggling too much on corruption or things that you can actually put your mind on and make a statement out of. And if everywhere was kind of balanced, then you can do business with anybody; then people will listen to you. And then you can take your matter to court, and be sure that you have your evidence and you will win.

What do you like about acting the most?

What I love about acting is becoming a fiction of my imagination. That’s what I love the most. And even as human being, sometimes I want to be the badass like this. But then I am married; got kids, they all look at me funny. But if I’m acting it’s a job. Some of my personal fantasies can come to play especially if the character is in that direction or it is not but it is looking like it is. And you have like a director who is also very open minded allows you to really be free and play, then you’ll not be acting; it now becomes life.

What is your greatest strength as an actor?

One of my greatest strength is I would say, is how I easily become a chameleon, because I am no longer myself. I’m in the midst of maybe real people who haven’t done their homework for the work that we’re there to do. It could be people who have done their homework too, because I take all of that energy in the space and I swallow myself in it. That’s one of my greatest strength.

What is your biggest weakness as an actor, and what have you done to overcome it?

My greatest weakness as an actor is when I don’t take the work seriously. And that only happens when I don’t get the vibe and then I just have to do it because I want to collect the money; and on my timetable really I just don’t want to go home or I feel I need a vacation that’s why I probably took the job. But I can always take a vacation in my house. But sometimes it also helps me to see what’s outside and what’s happen- ing especially when you have to leave home to another loca- tion. So, that’s one of my biggest weaknesses. It’s my laziness when it comes to play.

Which film or theatre production inspires you the most?

For theatre, ‘Heartbeat The Musical’ is still my top, number one because that al- lowed me soak myself completely, like I literally prayed to be the worst human being in the world after every performance. We had about 28 shows – two shows in a day. So, after each show I pray for God to take away the anger out of me because I was a very angry person in that musical. For film, I don’t think I’ve seen a Nigerian film so far that has topped my chat.

Who is your favourite actor?

Johnny Depp.

How do you stay mentally and physically healthy as an actor?

I don’t know. I just have a very clear mind. I’m very open- minded. I don’t do certain things I’m not supposed to do. I think I just switch. I’m more like a switch; I’m an off and on. Once it’s there, I am on; once it’s not there, I’m off.

As a former Housemate in BBNaija, what fond memories do you have about your experience in the show?

There are two, actually. The first one is the task that we were given, where we had to show what we can do. The second one is the night party.

If you’re you are to change one thing about your work, what would that be?

I would want to be an investor in my work. That’s one thing I would change. If I have the money that I want then I can invest in all the qualities that I see lacking.

Tell us something about one of the best experiences of your life?

It was when I became a dad. I have three amazing children now. And I get to play with them. Now when they’re around, even though they’re now on holidays, on their round we sleep on the same bed together. I have to wake up in the middle of the night to make sure they go and pee. You get to be part of training them; be part of how you educate them what they you should do and what they shouldn’t do. So, yes, that’s the best experience of my life so far, trying to be a better person for my children.

Where do you see your career in five years as an actor?

I would want to be an investor. Invest in my own films.

What project are you involved in now?

I am currently working with the Embassy of Brazil in Abuja; in something we have named Braz9ja. It is collaboration between Nigeria and Brazil. As we all know there is a lot of similarities between Brazil and Nigeria especially the culture from the West here in Nigeria. This collaboration touches all the four works of the arts from dance to music to concert to fashion to food to festivals to filmmaking and so on. There is a fashion show in San Paulo next month where we have been given a slot. We’re still looking for funds, and to give people the opening to attend that which will give us a place where we can meet with over 15,000 investors who are ready to tap into the Nigerian market. Aside from that we have also started a film club more like a book club where we watch Brazilian films, talk about them, analyze them.

We try to understand some of the short films that were sent in so we can also understand the narrative this is bringing, with a possibility of having Brazilian-Nigerian collaboration in filmmaking in the future; we can take to Netflix prime and so many other platforms for the world to see. This initiative was made possible by the Deputy Comptroller of the Embassy of Brazil here in Abuja. His name is Mr. Ronaldo.

I cannot remember his surname now. He has been the brain behind the movement, because he truly believes in the Nigerian culture and this has opened the eyes of artist here in Abuja to see that possible collaboration. We are excited that this is even beyond our own imagination, and how far it will go is now dependent on how we take it. So we are giving the best that we can; we started the film club last month. There’s a lot of ups and downs in terms of what’s happening especially here in the capital so we are hoping to have the next book or film club presentation by the end of, maybe, this month.