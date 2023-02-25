Arts & Entertainments

My book ‘Work in Progress’ covers different areas of human endeavour – Enudi

US-based Nigerian author, Sam Enudi, has disclosed that his book, ‘Work In Progress’, covers different aspects of human struggles such as mental health, social expectations, and financial disparity.

He said that the book also provides a multidimensional approach to solving every day’s life struggles

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he stated that his interest in seeking a way out of troubles and life’s challenges culminated into writing the book, maintain-  ing that his intention is to offer solutions to the numerous challenges faced by humanity in the quest for survival across multiple  scenarios, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

A social crusader from Delta State, Enudi, who holds a degree in psychology and business administration, disclosed that the book is available on Amazon’s book platform ‘Kindle’.

“Work in progress is a thought-provoking lone hope in the struggle for peaceful human existence, guiding the   reader towards a fulfilled lifestyle through minor attitude adjustments.

“This book extensively discusses self-growth and development in the context of physical, emotional, financial, and mental struggles and provides a viable panacea to overcoming them.

 

“I witnessed the massive loss of human lives and its attendant challenges during the pandemic and as one of the survivors, I was motivated to come up with an encouraging and healing outlook on life to enable the society find strength in life challenges,” he said.

He further stated that the book will help people work on their self-development for a self-healing journey.

