My Books Borne Out Of Passion To Preserve Itsekiri Culture – Pessu

says moderation is his watchword in life

The Ojomo of the Warri Kingdom, Chief Yahya Tesigiweno Pessu has said his motivation to write his two books (“Temotsi” and”The Warri Kingdom and the Itsekiri Aborigines”) is Borne out of his passion to preserve the Itsekiri history and culture for the coming generations.

Pessu, while launching the books at his 80th Birthday celebration in Benin City, Edo State, during the weekend, said “Temotsi”, which x-rays the traditional Itsekiri marriage rites, is to guard against distortion of the Itsekiri culture and tradition.

He said: “When I was made a chief 28 years ago, each time I was invited to Temotsi (marriage) either as representative of the Olu or in my personal capacity as a Chief, I noticed that the Temotsi Itsekiri traditional rites were being distorted. For instance, you will see that the way they do certain things in Okere will be different from how they do it at Sapele, Ugbuwangue, Ubeji, Koko, Benin, or Lagos and as far as the UK and the US.

“You then wonder, we are such a small tribe and we are having these distortions. I believe we can have a uniform way of doing these things, so I started making enquiries and I began my research.

“Among those that I interviewed were Sir K B Omatseye, Olaja of Ode-Itsekiri, and Erigbo Pa D.C. Ofoni, who was ninety years old then.

“I was already printing the first edition of the book when I got the news that the man had passed on. My aim was to standardise our marriage.”

While “The Warri Kingdom and the Itsekiri Aborigines” is targeted at correcting wrong impressions about the origin of the Itsekiri people, “the narration in this book is about the five cradle communities (aborigines) that formed the Warri Kingdom as submitted by these aborigenes telling their story themselves”.

On his 80th birthday.

Pessu said. “I feel happy, I am fortunate to be eighty and I thank God Almighty for giving me that grace and I pray that the younger ones, my children should also grow older than me.

“The secret behind my long life is moderation, life is about moderation, do everything in moderation and you will get there. At a moment like this, you just come and look at how people appreciate you and you are taken aback, do I really deserve this, what have I done, why should all these be said about me, I am indeed grateful to all.”

His first daughter, Ruth Igbinoba, said, “My father is a man of integrity, a man who believes in helping and serving his community, he believes that it is his duty to pass all that he knows to the next generation, that the best legacy a father can give to his children and the community is the knowledge he has and these books, “The Temotsi and the Warri Kingdom and the Aborigines is a testament of this”.

Among the dignitaries were the

Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq; former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, the Atta of Igala who was represented by Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Onucheyo, Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Amatserunlere, the Uwangue of Warri, Chief Gabriel Awala, retired top military officers, politicians, representative of the Olu of Warri and several others.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Bar Osarodion Ogie, said, Chief Pessu is a bridge builder, a man of integrity, who has lived his life promoting his cultural heritage.

In his contributions, Dr Freedom Ogbe enjoined every Itsekiri person to write a book to sustain the Itsekiri tradition, especially for the sake of those in the Diaspora.

He said, “I urge you all, leave a legacy of a book, it is not how many houses you leave, it is not how much you have in your bank account but leave a book behind, tell your story, especially for our diaspora children because they say home is home, one day, they will come home and without books, they will become strangers in their land”.

On his part, Obaseki said that books are needed to sustain the culture and tradition of the kingdom.

