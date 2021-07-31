My brother-in-law after my life, says Nollywood actress –Chioma Toplis

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, may be at daggers drawn with her brother – in – law, Uche James Akwukwaegbu, fondly called Bawas. Chief Akwukwaegbu, described as an Umuahia- based business tycoon is married to Chioma Toplis’ step-sister, who was a member of the Abia State House of Assembly.

In a press statement issued by the actress, which was also published on her social media handles, she alleged that Akwukwaegbu had not only made life unbearable for her and other siblings, but hired attackers to trail her to her abode in Victoria Island, Lagos in order to rape her and obtain her nudes.

The press statement partly reads: “Dear Nigerians, this is to bring to your notice that my life and that of my younger brother, Collins, is being threatened by my brother-in-law, Uche James Akwukwegbu (Bawas) and his wife, Grace Nkem Uche (my sister). ‘‘He asked a man from his village to find out where I live in Lagos as he has arranged for men that will rape, snap my naked pictures and kill me.

The man that he sent called me to reveal this to me. I petitioned him in Abuja regarding this threat. He still went ahead and illegally arrested me from Lagos to Umuahia without any entries of the arrest made in Lagos State as confirmed by Lagos Police authorities.

‘‘I was illegally detained in police custody at Zone 9 Umuahia for five days after which he could not bring any proof for all that he and his wife alleged against me. I was released on bail on the sixth day with my two legs which have metal fixtures swollen. I checked myself into a clinic on getting to Lagos and I was referred to see an orthopedic specialist and MRI scan revealed some irregularities which I have been treating ever since.

‘‘My lawyer had since sent all hospital reports to the AIG which was acknowledged. His arrest was immediately authorised by DCP Abba Kyari from Abuja and on getting to his house, he refused to come out.

‘‘They made some contacts that I learnt called DCP Abba to allow him to come to Abuja on their invitation.

However, Bawas and his family have been going ever since this matter started from Umuahia to harass my witness to this threat and his family back home.” However, Chief Akwukwaegbu refused to speak with the press on the matter when contacted.

