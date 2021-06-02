Metro & Crime

My brother not among ‘unknown gunmen,’ man begs IG

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A man, Mr. Uzoma Emmanuel John, has appealed to the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, and the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro, to investigate his brother’s arrest and grant him bail. Uzoma said his 24-year-old younger brother, John Chinoso, a hairstylist, was hurrying home after some gunmen attacked Orji Police Division in Owerri, Imo State, when he was arrested.

He said he has been caring for Chinoso since their mum died in 2018. He also blamed himself for the arrest of his kid brother. Uzoma said he called Chinoso on that fateful day and ordered him to lock the shop and go home. On his way home, police grabbed Chinoso and accused him of being among the “unknown gunmen” who attacked the police facility. He said: “My brother is a hairstylist and has a shop at Orji axis. On May 25, 2021, unknown gunmen came to attack the Orji Police Station. When I heard about the attack, I called Chinoso and told him to lock up and go home. He was on his way home when police arrested him as one of the gunmen that attacked the station.” Uzoma explained that all efforts made to bail Chinoso were abortive and before he knew it, his brother and other alleged suspects had been flown to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He’s not among the ‘unknown gunmen.’ He’s not a member of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Eastern Security Network (ESN). He’s just an orphan and I’m the person taking care of him. I want to use this opportunity to plead with the IGP, CP and other relevant authorities to release my brother. I want the whole world to hear and know that my kid brother is innocent of the crime he was alleged to have committed.”

After Chinoso’s arrest, police had paraded him and others as “some hoodlums in their number” who launched an offensive on the Orji Divisional Headquarters. According to the police, CP Abutu Yaro personally led an enforcement team to the scene and arrested five suspects. One of them is Chinonso. Chinoso’s customers, who saw him on social media labelled as one of those who attacked the police station, also took to social media to correct the erroneous labelling. One of them, Jude Bonnison Pondis, wrote: “After proper investigations, customers of the guy in dreads have cried out that he’s innocent. He’s only a barber who stays at Orji to find his daily bread. He runs a ‘barbing salon’ and not an UGM as has been paraded. What is happening in Imo State now? Please release these innocent people so they can reunite with their families. There should be a right to fair hearing at least.”

