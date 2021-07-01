My brother was arrested in Kenya –Kanu’s brother

Following the hazy nature of the recent arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Nigerian authorities, his brother, Kingsley Kanu, has clarified that his brother was arrested in Kenya. Apparently, this became necessary following the guessing game in the media on where and how the separatist leader was arrested. Stating that the arrest of his brother violated extant laws, Kingsley Kanu, in a statement, said, “News has reached Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s family that he has been unlawfully arrested in Kenya, detained and has subsequently been the subject of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria where he is now detained. “My brother Nnamdi Kanu demands the right to self-determination for Biafra. Self-determination is the right that underpins the United Nations.

Because Biafrans support Nnamdi Kanu’s call for Biafran self-determination, my brother has now been subjected to the most serious violations of international law.” Kingsley Kanu noted that whilst visiting Ke-nya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria.

His statement continued: “My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.” He urged the British High Commission in Nigeria to insist on Kanu’s immediate release.

