‘My brother was never invited, arrested or told why his hotel, vehicles were burnt

Outrage and condemnation have continued to trail the burning of the hotel, warehouse, home and vehicles belonging to Mr. Chinonso Uba, a business man in the Okporo, Orlu area of Imo State, by soldiers and policemen on alleged suspicion of links to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Lamenting their ordeal, a brother to the victim, Mr. Chidiebere Uba told our correspondent that his brother has in the last few months become the target of attacks by security forces adding that in all the instances, the innocence and integrity of his brother, Chinonso Uba was not found wanting.

He regretted that the recent attack that happened about eight days ago was more of a case of malice than it was of any criminal suspicion with the scope of destruction over unfounded claims.

Speaking to our correspondent, the younger Uba revealed that before the attack on his brother’s property and business, there was no invitation to him by the police to come and answer to any allegation and even after the attack, his brother has not been declared wanted for any offence.

He noted that in February this year, his brother Chinonso who is a major distributor to champion breweries in Calabar was about closing shop at his hotel in Okporo when some police operatives he had suspected to be his friends but turned out to be Abba Kyari’s men accosted him and took him to the Intelligence Response Team, IRT Owerri where he spent three weeks before he was moved to Abuja.

He said,” the allegation was that our brother sent money to IPOB members, for which reason they arrested him, but this claim is not true.

Our brother is a successful business man and has never been involved in the activities of IPOB. After the investigations, my brother was cleared of any wrong doing and granted bail.”

