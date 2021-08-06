My business is focused on restoring beauty in women’s natural hair – Adebayo Helen

The founder and CEO of Wuse-based Infinity Hair and Beauty Lounge, Adebayo Busayo Helen, is happy to share that the remarkable growth in the popularity of her beauty business based in Abuja is as a result of sound management principles.

She explained that to grow a successful business in the beauty sector, one does not need a magic wand rather what is needed is hard work and finding a gap where your creativity can help improve.

“If you ask me, I will tell you that at Infinity Hair and Beauty Lounge, we took our lesson very well and that enables us to do the right thing. And what we did is simply applying the principles of management. What my experience had taught me about this beauty business is that you should make decisions when necessary and without any sentiments,” she said.

The beautician, who is regarded as an expert in hair care, also offers free hair care tips for all women: “Wash and comb your hair regularly and properly. Also, don’t forget to oil your scalp as much as possible. It is equally important that you apply heat protectant to prevent heat damage to your hair. The most important is to maintain a healthy diet as well.”

Stressing that care for hair is one of the specialities of her outfit, she affirms: “At Infinity Hair and Beauty Lounge, our hair revamp service is focused on restoring damaged hair, bringing them back to life and making them look almost new again.”

For those aspiring to establish a beauty business, Adebayo Helen offers the following entrepreneurship tips: “Firstly, you have to be passion-driven to run a beauty business otherwise, you will be frustrated. Secondly, be ready for anything and thirdly, focus on your brand; focus on making it better as the beauty world keeps evolving every day with trends and innovations.”

