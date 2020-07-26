Sports

My career has been beyond my wildest dreams –Silva

Manchester City’s David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the English Premier League (EPL) club has exceeded his wildest dreams.

 

The 34-year-old Spaniard said this on Saturday as he was preparing for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday. He has won 11 trophies in 10 seasons with Manchester City, including four Premier League titles, since arriving from Valencia in 2010. Silva, who has scored 60 goals in 308 league appearances, will depart the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

 

“When I look back at everything, I can never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I will achieve,” he said. “When you are young, you don’t dream about all of this. “You dream about becoming a footballer, a professional footballer, and you dream of playing in the top flight, but you never think about all the things that you can possibly achieve.”

 

Silva has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award just once in spite of being one of Manchester City’s most consistent players. But he is unconcerned with the lack of personal accolades.

 

“I will like to be remembered as a good guy, who enjoys football. I hope the people enjoyed my football as well. It’s simple,” the Spaniard said.

