My challenges in the music industry – Tee World

Young professionals in the early stages of their career face a common challenge in other to become successful as a musician.

Almost every artist have a similar story that circumvents around education, financial support, social standing and many more but most artist face this challenges in different light and each have a story of how they overcame the pressure of not becoming the greatest as they rightfully wish.

The common resolve is also almost similar in every of these scenarios as dedication and hard work.

Tee World is an afro pop singer and song writer who have also experienced his own challenges and struggles and the future is obviously looking bright for him or as the popular saying goes; the ball in his court.

Recent recognition in the music sphere signifies that the artist is on his way to becoming one of the biggest musicians.

The afro pop sensation discusses his challenges of been an independent artist at a time in his career, stiff competition in the profession, media validation and many more.

Tee World have been in the music space since the year 2009 when he released his first musical video titled 2fine.

The afro pop star have obviously experienced a series of challenges that makes him an authority on the subject of challenges affecting fast rising artist in the music industry.

Tee World said; “music artist suffer more from marketing and distribution as a significant challenge and the key is cope with the frustration while focusing on your goal and as well as putting in the work and then hopefully one day you get to enjoy the fruit of your labour.”

 

