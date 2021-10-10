My clash with White Money on BBNaija natural –Pere

Pere, former housemate of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV, says he is not at loggerheads with White Money, the show’s season six winner.

The actor was involved in a heated faceoff with the photographer a few weeks into the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the show.

The development had fetched him heated criticisms, as many social media users accused him of trying to bully the entrepreneur — a claim he denied. Although the pair appeared to have buried the hatchet before the show finally ended, the clash still remains a subject of discussion among the show’s lovers.

Reflecting on the incident in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Pere said he has nothing against White Money as believed in some quarters.

The 36-year-old visual artist also said that those who are concerned about their relationship should understand that they went into the house to play a game and not for vacation.

“This whole Pere versus White Money, we are not fighting, we are not at loggerheads. We are guy men, everyone knows what they are doing, we are not in competition against each other,” he said. “The whole wild card thing wasn’t the reason I reacted to White Money like that, like every other person in the house, he was a competition.

People need to understand that we went there to play game, and in every game, there is a competition. It is a natural thing, we didn’t go there for vacation.”

Speaking on being the second runner-up, Pere said he never thought he would come third even though he had faith from the start of the show that he would win the grand prize.

“I didn’t except that I’ll be the second runner up, even when I had faith that I was going to win the grand prize from the beginning.

But all the same I’m very happy even though I didn’t win,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...