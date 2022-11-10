My comments on Fulani misunderstood –Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has backtracked on his earlier comments on Fulani and tendered his apology to whomever he offended. Besides, the governor said: “People misunderstood my statements because that’s not what I meant on not to support any Fulani man to get any seat in Nigerian politics.”

Ortom made the statement while fielding questions from journalists over his comments on Fulani during a consultation meeting at Ramat House, yesterday in Bauchi. When asked to clarify the statement, he responded saying: “I want to say that, that was not what I meant when I was captured as saying that.” Governor Ortom was one of the ‘5G Governors’ who visited Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed to support his re-election come the 2023 general election.

The Benue State governor was quoted recently as saying he will not going to support any Fulani man to become President of the country in a clear dig at former vice president, Abubakar Atiku who is eying the nation’s top post on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

