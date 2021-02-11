My constituents never protested against me, says Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has denied reports that his constituents rebelled against him for alleged non-performance. Wase in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, said the report was “a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”

He said: The attention of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has been drawn to a story in The Nation newspaper of February 8, 2021, written by one Kolade Adeyemi, alleging non-performance and poor representation.

“The story, which is a figment of the reporter’s imagination, is embellished with innuendos, absolute falsehood and simply an attempt to tarnish the hardearned image of the deputy speaker with the sole aim of bringing him to disrepute. “In the said story, Kolade reported that constituents of the deputy speaker protested against him for alleged “neglect and abandonment.” He also claimed to have spoken with the deputy speaker on the phone. “At no time did the deputy speaker speak with the purported reporter on phone, nor was there any form of communication between them. We challenge the reporter to produce evidence of his communication with the deputy speaker.

