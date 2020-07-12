News Top Stories

My COVID-19 story -Osun SSG

Says virus not is real

he Secretary to the Osun state Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji , has implored Nigerians thinking COVID-19 is a scam to have a rethink  two weeks after testing positive to the pandemic.

Oyebamiji’s testimony came shortly after he tested negative twice to the dreaded virus and announced COVID-19 free by the health workers.

The state government, through the Commissioner of Health Dr Rafiu Isamotu had on June 30 announced that the SSG tested positive to COVID-19.

While narrating his experience, Oyebamiji noted that his survival shows that Coronavirus is not a death sentence.

Oyebamiji who attested to the reality of the virus said with what he saw, experienced and went through, there is no sense in saying the virus is a scam.

He called on those who believe that the virus was not real or was a scam to wake up to reality as the virus if not properly and promptly treated could lead to death.

While imploring Nigerians particularly the people of the state to cooperate with the government and abide by the safety rules, Oyebamiji said the only way to contain the virus and put an end to the pandemic was for the people to stay safe.

“I want to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is real though not a death sentence. I will urge Nigerians to cooperate with their leaders and adhere strictly to the directives of the NCDC. And the moment one spots any health challenge, he or she should report immediately to the health workers.

“In addition, I want to say that the various efforts of government can only yield fruit if we citizens abide by the rules and regulations of staying safe and staying alive.

“We must adhere strictly to the use of face masks, social distancing and avoid crowded places among other precautionary measures.”

