My COVID-19 story – Osun SSG 

*Says virus not a scam

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has implored Nigerians thinking COVID-19 is a scam to have a rethink two weeks after testing positive to the virus.

Oyebamiji’s testimony came shortly after he tested negative twice to the dreaded virus and announced COVID-19 free by the health workers.

The state government, through the Commissioner of Health Dr Rafiu Isamotu had on June 30 announced that the SSG tested positive to COVID-19.

While narrating his experience, Oyebamiji noted that his survival shows that coronavirus is not a death sentence.

Oyebamiji, who attested to the reality of the virus said with what he saw, experienced and went through, there is no sense in saying the virus is a scam.

“I want to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is real though not a death sentence. I will urge Nigerians to cooperate with their leaders and adhere strictly to the directives of the NCDC. And the moment one spots any health challenge, he or she should report immediately to the health workers,” he said.

When asked on how he contracted the disease in spite of the safety measures put in place by government, Oyebamiji said only God knows because he did everything possible to stay safe.

He attributed the frontline roles played by members of the cabinet particularly himself after the outbreak of the disease in the state as a major factor that may have led to his infection.

Oyebamiji, a septuagenarian, explained that his infection to the virus was not due to carelessness but rather a job hazard as because those in government have to keep working to keep the state working and safe.

