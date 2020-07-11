Metro & Crime

My COVID-19 story – Osun SSG 

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

*Says virus not a scam

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has implored Nigerians thinking COVID-19 is a scam to have a rethink two weeks after testing positive to the virus.

 

 

Oyebamiji’s testimony came shortly after he tested negative twice to the dreaded virus and announced COVID-19 free by the health workers.

 

The state government, through the Commissioner of Health Dr Rafiu Isamotu had on June 30 announced that the SSG tested positive to COVID-19.

 

 

While narrating his experience, Oyebamiji noted that his survival shows that coronavirus is not a death sentence.

 

 

Oyebamiji, who attested to the reality of the virus said with what he saw, experienced and went through, there is no sense in saying the virus is a scam.

 

 

“I want to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is real though not a death sentence. I will urge Nigerians to cooperate with their leaders and adhere strictly to the directives of the NCDC. And the moment one spots any health challenge, he or she should report immediately to the health workers,” he said.

 

 

When asked on how he contracted the disease in spite of the safety measures put in place by government, Oyebamiji said only God knows because he did everything possible to stay safe.

 

 

He attributed the frontline roles played by members of the cabinet particularly himself after the outbreak of the disease in the state as a major factor that may have led to his infection.

 

 

Oyebamiji, a septuagenarian, explained that his infection to the virus was not due to carelessness but rather a job hazard as because those in government have to keep working to keep the state working and safe.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One dead, six rescued as building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A male child has been recovered dead, while six adults have been rescued alive after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island. The incident was said to have occurred overnight, at Freeman Street, but emergency responders have since arrived on the scene and are helping with rescue and recovery efforts. More details later…
Metro & Crime

Property worth billions destroyed as fire guts Ajao Estate Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Property worth billions of naira have been destroyed as fire gutted Ajao Estate Market in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government area of Lagos State. Although the cause of the fire couldn’t be immediately ascertained, New Telegraph learnt that the inferno, that lasted for hours, caused serious damage. It was gathered that the inferno began […]
Metro & Crime

Armed men kill three in Benue, Kaduna

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Baba Negedu

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked and slaughtered two members of the Livestock Guards near Ayilamo in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. Gunmen also murdered a farmer, Mr. Jeremiah Yohanna, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Livestock Guard is an armless security outfit floated by the Benue State government to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: