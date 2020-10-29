Arts & Entertainments

My crush on Genevieve Nnaji – Actor Lordmansa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Entertainers did not confine themselves to the backstage during the recent #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for 12 days before it ended in a national tragedy on October 20, 2020 when men in uniform opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State.

Several entertainers, including musicians, comedians and actors, have continued to voice their support for the genuine protesters.

One of such voices is Daniel Olaniyi, the actor known as Lordmansa, who stated that the youths did not exaggerate the issues they protested against.

“You wouldn’t be a young vibrant Nigerian if you haven’t had your share of SARS experience,” he noted.

While reflecting about life generally, Lordmansa dwelt on his philosophy of life which he concisely stated thus: “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”

While he readily spoke about his life, Lordmansa, however, is coy on marriage, aside declaring that he believes in love.

He is nonetheless outspoken on the issue of an actor dating or marrying a colleague in the entertainment industry.

Without mincing words, he bared his mind thus: “I can’t; I mean I don’t see myself doing that. It’s too much of stress, too much appearance you have to keep up with. So, it’s no for me.”

That notwithstanding, there are a few divas in the industry that he admires.

In this regard, he is open about his celebrity crush. “My celebrity crush is Genevieve Nnaji,” he declared. “She is beautiful and doesn’t look a day older than 20 despite being in her 40s.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Praise evicted from Big Brother Naija house

Posted on Author Reporter

  Praise became the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House when he was sent home on Sunday night. This came hours after Big Brother gave Erica, Ozo, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj warning strikes for infringing on house rules. Praise, Vee, TrikyTee and Wathoni were the four housemates with the least […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kanayo: Kneeling to propose is emotional blackmail

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has described the practice wherein men kneel down to propose to their women as “emotional blackmail”, adding that marriage is not by force. The 58-year-old took to his Instagram page to address marriage proposal norms in the context of Africa and African subcultures, where many had earlier claimed the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Name National Theatre after Wole Soyinka, author tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Author of popular children’s book ‘Igho Goes to Farm’ and Head of Politics at The Guardian, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou has charged President Muhammadu Buhari and his Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to name the National Theatre in Lagos after black Africa’s Nobel laureate in literature, Prof. Wole Soyinka.   He made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: