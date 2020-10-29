My crush on Genevieve Nnaji – Actor Lordmansa

Entertainers did not confine themselves to the backstage during the recent #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for 12 days before it ended in a national tragedy on October 20, 2020 when men in uniform opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State.

Several entertainers, including musicians, comedians and actors, have continued to voice their support for the genuine protesters.

One of such voices is Daniel Olaniyi, the actor known as Lordmansa, who stated that the youths did not exaggerate the issues they protested against.

“You wouldn’t be a young vibrant Nigerian if you haven’t had your share of SARS experience,” he noted.

While reflecting about life generally, Lordmansa dwelt on his philosophy of life which he concisely stated thus: “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”

While he readily spoke about his life, Lordmansa, however, is coy on marriage, aside declaring that he believes in love.

He is nonetheless outspoken on the issue of an actor dating or marrying a colleague in the entertainment industry.

Without mincing words, he bared his mind thus: “I can’t; I mean I don’t see myself doing that. It’s too much of stress, too much appearance you have to keep up with. So, it’s no for me.”

That notwithstanding, there are a few divas in the industry that he admires.

In this regard, he is open about his celebrity crush. “My celebrity crush is Genevieve Nnaji,” he declared. “She is beautiful and doesn’t look a day older than 20 despite being in her 40s.”

