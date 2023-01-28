My dad, doctor, ended my football career – Ogunmodede

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, spoke with CHARLES OGUNDIYA on his coaching career and how embarrassed he always felt when his late dad visited him adorning his white garment uniform as a Celestial member while in school. Excerpts…

Three games, three victories and three clean sheets in the bag for Remo Stars, how does this make you feel as a coach?

I’m happy for the progress because we have put in a lot of work over the months and this is the right time to compensate for the work. I’m also happy for the players.

Your team is yet to concede any goal, what is the plan as the season progresses?

It is going to be a rollercoaster; we are the only team with a clean sheet and we have not conceded any goal. This is a club that wants to go to every match to win.

Last season after gaining promotion, Remo Stars qualified to play on the continent, this year it has started where it stopped the last time, what is the secret?

We have been on this for over seven years. The secret is consistency, perseverance and hard work. That is our watch word. For over seven years we have been working and we never give up until we got here. We are not yet there compared to the plans we have ahead. We want to make the club a household name in the world of football. We are hoping to qualify for the World Club Cup and that is what the club stands for.

After gaining promotion the last time, another coach was brought in to handle the team in the NPFL, would you say you were disappointed that you were not given the opportunity then to lead the team?

Against what people were saying then I was not asked to step down, I made the decision myself. I was appointed an assistant coach in a European club. It was the best decision of my life as regards my career. Today it is on record that I’ m one of the Nigerian coaches that worked in European countries. I had to do that.

What was the experience of Portugal like for you?

I went to the school, learnt, evolved, follow the trend of modernised coaching. I went to tap their resources. It was the best decision of my career and I am happy to have taken that bold step.

They call you ‘Ijaball’, how did you come about that name?

It’s a very long story. In Yoruba language, you know the word for fight. For me nobody asked who fight, they only asked who won. It’s a kind of word that I’m trying to coin out of it. Maybe I should have called it Consistent Ball but no. Balls are consistently controlled. I tried to embrace our culture and that is how I came about the name Ijaball. The consistency- controlled profession that I’ve worked on for over 10 years and trying to see how it can work.

How did you come into football?

I used to be a street player as a young boy. I love the game, I have a different idea on how the game should be played and since then I thought of coaching my men and trying to play and try to take responsibilities. I tried to be a coach and teach people how to play. Along the line I got injured. In my secondary school days, I got a major surgery on appendix and the doctor said I can’t play again. It was a planned work from my dad and the doctor because my dad wanted me to be a doctor. When he told me, I felt bad but I gave it a trial and unfortunately the area where I had surgery tore again.

It was like what they said is true. I thought I can’t just leave football so I decided to become a coach. I started in my university days; I drafted some group of young boys and brought them together in the community. I showed them the way football is meant to be played. After that I had my encounter with Crown FC of Ogbomosho, and Chief Olagbenro, God bless his soul, noticed my potential and decided to sponsor me to NIS while instructing the management of the club to allow me do my IT there. Unfortunately, before I finished my course, he died. I started with Crown, I worked with top coaches there and I learnt a lot from them. I worked with Godfrey Esu, Ganiu Salami, and Oladunni Oyekale among others and I learnt a lot from them all. I proceeded in my journey in becoming who I want to become, I moved to Remo Stars in 2015. I tried to educate myself, join groups where I can learn one or two things from and improve myself. This has been my retinue since.

With the decision of your dad to stop you from playing football and what you have been able to achieve over the years, what has been his reaction to your success?

Unfortunately, my dad is late and today my success after God is attributed to him. Reason being that he wanted the best for me but I insisted on football.

He continued to treat me as a baby because when I was at the National Institute for Sport (NIS), he continued to bring foodstuffs for me in the college. He accepted what I wanted to do and supported me even though I studied physiology. Unfortunately for me, my dad is a Celestial member and as a young boy I was ashamed of it because anytime he comes around, he always comes in his white garment and people always see him with me and I became a popular person because they all see my dad and me. A very protective father I will say. He knew the best but I thought the best was what I could handle and that is coaching. I thought of it like it’s not everybody that can make it playing football and I am grateful to God that I made it as a coach.

Who would you say has been your role model in coaching?

My role model internationally is Jose Mourinho. I started following him when he won the league with Porto. It was like everybody thought he was too young to do good things in the world. There is that mentality and I fell in love with him because if he could do that at that age, I can do better too. I tried to understudy him, I read his biography, I learnt a lot about his level of professionalism, he is a workaholic and I love him. I used some of his ideas, not all. In Nigeria I have Lawrence Akpokona too and all the coaches I worked under as assistant.

As your role model, have you had the opportunity of meeting him in person?

I’ve not met him in person. During my time in Portugal I was opportune to visit the Porto Museum and I saw a lot of good things that have been done there. All the players that worked with Mourinho are great people today. He is a great leader. Imagine the Vice President of Porto, Vítor Baía, was part of the players that won the Champions League under Mourinho, and also the league title. I was able to hear and see a lot about him. For me, all the fingers cannot he equal, there are bound to be differences. People actually kind of hate him because he always wants to talk truth, but he is someone I look forward to meeting soon.

With your busy schedule, how have you been able to handle the home front, your family?

God takes care of my family. I feel for them a lot because I don’t have a lot of time to spend with them but fortunately for me, I have a strong wife, who is able to hold the home front and keep the unity of the family. Out of 24 hours, I have two hours for them. It’s been difficult but my wife is strong and understanding.

If when you are not handling trainings, watching games, how do you relax apart from football?

Surfing the Internet and I spend time with my family.

If not coaching, what would you have done?

I would have been a medical doctor. That has always been my father’s wish and it would have been the best for me, but now I am into football and that’s what I put all efforts into.

Where do you see Remo Stars at the end of the current campaign?

Not because of me, I don’t want to bring unnecessary pressure to my players. They are young boys. I don’t want to compare them with other clubs in our group but we are going to fight a good fight. We are underdogs in the group but we are going to work so hard like every other team and see how we end the season. It is an abridged league and we must try our best to be at the top.

Would you say the facilities at the club have been of great help to your aspirations?

Everything works for good. The management is working relentlessly both night and day. We are trying to put them in form. Maybe it is. The management is doing its part and so are the technical crew and the players.

