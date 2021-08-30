Law

‘My desire to empower people economically spurred my interest in law’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE Comment(0)

Chiedozie Ndubuisi, a Corporate Finance lawyer, hails from Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra state. Ndubuisi obtained his LL.B from University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka and was called to Bar in 2019. He shares his experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

 

 

Background

 

I am Chiedozie Ndubuisi, a Corporate Finance lawyer. I am from Nnewi-South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state.

 

My formative academic career started in Word of Faith Group of Schools, Abuja (a Secondary School owned by Benson Idahosa) where I graduated as the best student in the 2013 class.

 

I obtained my law degree from the University of Nigeria (UNN) and graduated as the best student in the 2018 law class, with first class honours. I proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus and obtained a first class degree and was thereafter called to the Nigerian Bar in 2019.

 

Why Law?

 

I saw law as a tool for poverty reduction. I was particularly irritated watching international correspondents report on the poverty rate in Africa. Poverty tends to be considered as an economic subject area rather than a legal one despite that a society’s distribution of income and opportunity is the outcome of its legal system.

 

The need to ensure economic empowerment and provide conducive legal environment for businesses to thrive is why I am a lawyer today.

 

Area of specialization

 

I am into Corporate Finance- Capital Markets and Mergers and Acquisition. I currently work in Banwo & Ighodalo, a law firm consistently ranked as a leading Nigerian law firm in the areas of capital markets, securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, amongst others.

 

I work with the team of Mr. Asue Ighodalo, the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Ayotunde Owoigbe and Azeezah Muse-Sadiq who are leading lawyers in the Nigerian finance sector. Recently, I brought together a group of professionals across different fields to start an NGO,

 

The Business Clinic, with the aim of providing small businesses with probono services i.e. legal, structuring, tax and accounting advice.

 

Motivation behind excellent performance

 

Nigeria has a high unemployment rate. As at today, the unemployment rate in Nigeria is estimated to reach 32.5 percent. This figure is projected to increase further in 2022. I figured that as a fresh graduate with no work experience, the easiest way to stay above the norm would be to have good grades in school.

In addition, I am naturally competitive and didn’t like the idea of anyone being ahead of me.

 

 

Justice system

 

The Nigerian Justice system has suffered substantial neglect in the past. One of the consequences of such neglect has been the pervasiveness and prevalence of corruption in the justice system.

Allegations of corruption within the Nigerian judiciary have reached alarming proportions in recent years. The intervention of the executive arm in judicial functions is also not helpful as this has eroded public confidence in the justice system. The poor infrastructures and delay in justice dispensation affects both criminal and civil cases.

 

Business agreements now resort mostly to arbitration which sometimes are more expensive than conventional courts. There is need for total reconstruction of the judicial system; need to create specialised courts; etc.

These would not happen in a day but we are beginning to see substantial improvement in some states, especially Lagos state.

Ponzi Schemes in Nigeria

Whilst it is necessary to have investors’ protective laws, the responsibility of avoiding fraudulent schemes is largely on investors themselves.

 

Most ponzi schemes are characterised by promise of huge return on investment. For example, a 30 to 50 percent guaranteed return per month/annum itself is a red flag. Investors need to avoid schemes that offer unrealistic returns.

 

The fact that an MOU has been executed by the parties is not a guarantee that money invested will be recovered if things should go south. Most times, at the time of initiating debt recovery proceedings, the proprietors of the scheme are already in a financial mess and the liquidation of their assets (if any) may not meet the outstanding financial obligations.

 

Investors have in recent times also sought to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Police to recover investments, in such cases. However, the chances are limited as the courts have maintained that law enforcement agencies shall not be engaged in debt recovery activities except to the extent that it is a criminal matter.

 

Capital market and economy

 

Nigerian capital market has been progressive both in reforms and size. The recent demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange evinces the commitment of the regulators to drive innovation in the sector.

Although, the Nigeria capital market has in recent times witnessed some decline in activities due to impact of EndSARS, COVID- 19, insecurity in the country, etc.

 

The debt in capital market has continued to grow and outperform the equity market owing largely to low interest rate with issuers aiming to tap into the market. Capital market plays important role in emerging markets like Nigeria.

 

According to the World Bank, an estimated $4.0 trillion in annual investment is required for developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. In light of the investment  requirement, there is a greater need to develop and strengthen capital markets in order to mobilize commercial financing.

 

Hence, the role that capital markets have in financing infrastructure development, large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and the links with economic growth, cannot be downplayed.

Equity and Enterprise value

 

I think a good investor need to have a holistic view of the value of a company. Thus, consideration of equity value alone may not present a true picture. One need to consider the financials, the corporate standing, market trends, sector of operation, amongst others.

 

But it is important to clarify that there is no generally agreed metrics for valuing a company. It is always a combination of several functions.

 

Future Ambition

 

I hope to become the lawyer (or at least, part of the lawyers/team) that will reposition the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Aggrieved lawyers write Malami over formation of new NBA

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some aggrieved Northern lawyers who pulled out from the recently concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference had written to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, informing him about the formation of a new group known as New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA). This was contained in a letter dated 28th August 2020 […]
Law

Outrage over Senate’s confirmation of ex-Service Chiefs as ambassadors

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have condemned the Senate’s confirmation of President Buhari’s nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as noncareer ambassadors amidst public outcry   Some senior lawyers have added their voices to the condemnation of Senate’s confirmation of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors amidst public outcry. The lawyers while […]
Law

Row over FG’s handover of National Theatre to banks

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Days after the federal government officially handed over National Arts Theatre Complex at Iganmu in Lagos to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banks under the aegis of Bankers’ Committee for renovation of the facility, parties in a suit before the Lagos division of the Federal High Court has protested against the handover. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica