My determination to be like Drogba, Mikel propelled me to success – Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has said, as a young boy growing on the streets of Lagos, he was greatly inspired by the success stories of figures like former Chelsea stars Mikel Obi and Didier Drogba including Odion Ighalo. Osimhen recalled how difficult it was for him and his family to make a living back then.

“I wanted to become a professional player, inspired by a lot of big legends like Didier Drogba, Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, and many others. “I feel like I have achieved this feat, it’s one of my biggest achievements in life,” the former striker added. “When I was growing up I was cleaning the gutters for 20 Naira, for my landlord and did some cleaning jobs for my neighbours close to my hours, fetched the water for N80 I think. “I found pleasure in doing these things because I believe when I worked so hard to get this money it was important for me; I had consciousness on how to spend this money and help my family. “My brother was selling newspapers, my sister’s oranges. I was in the traffic with water and I’d had to chase cars, give them the water to get the money. I feel like these struggles helped me in life.

“I am grateful for where I am today because of what I’ve been through, it shaped me into the man I am. I am grateful to God for that.” Osimhen began his road to stardom when he emerged top scorer at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015 and also helped the Nigerian team to the title.

