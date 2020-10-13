My dream is to become Africa’s best –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said his dream is to become the Africa Footballer of the Year.

The striker who is currently plying his trade in Italy said this in a video posted by football club Napoli. “I still have a long way to go but I think I’m working towards that direction and I think I am on the right path,” he said.

“As a man, it won’t be easy but I think having my own family will be a dream come true for me. I still have a long way to go, so I’m not thinking about that now.

“Football is the only thing on my mind right now, I just want to keep focusing and of course, with my new club a lot is expected of me.” Osimhen finally joins Napoli in a reported £74m deal that would make him the most-expensive African footballer in history.

The 21-year-old striker has inspired Napoli to two league victories but yet to score a goal inspite registering two hat tricks in the preseason friendlies

