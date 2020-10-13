Sports

My dream is to become Africa’s best –Osimhen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said his dream is to become the Africa Footballer of the Year.

 

The striker who is currently plying his trade in Italy said this in a video posted by football club Napoli. “I still have a long way to go but I think I’m working towards that direction and I think I am on the right path,” he said.

 

“As a man, it won’t be easy but I think having my own family will be a dream come true for me. I still have a long way to go, so I’m not thinking about that now.

 

“Football is the only thing on my mind right now, I just want to keep focusing and of course, with my new club a lot is expected of me.” Osimhen finally joins Napoli in a reported £74m deal that would make him the most-expensive African footballer in history.

 

The 21-year-old striker has inspired Napoli to two league victories but yet to score a goal inspite registering two hat tricks in the preseason friendlies

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rodgers: Iheanacho can shoot himself out of Vardy’s shadow

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho has the potential to replace Jamie Vardy as the Foxes’ main striker. Iheanacho, 23, has played second fiddle to Vardy since joining Leicester from Manchester City in 2017. The Nigeria international had to wait until December before making his first league appearance for Rodgers’ side this […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season. After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Sevilla come from behind to end Man United’s Europa dream

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are out of the Europa League after Sevilla came from behind to reach the final. United led through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and were frustrated by an outstanding performance from Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou. Former Liverpool forward Suso equalised from Sergio Reguilon’s cross, reports the BBC. And Luuk de Jong, once of Newcastle, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: