My dream is to become the biggest producer, director – Cassie Nwosu

Nigerian commercial model and actor, Cassie Nwosu, has featured in a number of popular and trending commercials like Glo ads, Guinness ads and Airtel ads. He has also starred in movie like Black Wedding and others. He spoke to Rosemary Nwosu in this interview on his growth and limitation in his career. Excerpt…

Describe your journey as a model and actor…

I started off as a runway model and it wasn’t working well for me because there were a lot of limitations and restrictions to being a runway model: talking of size, looks and all that; I wasn’t willing to sacrifice my size, then when I wasn’t working out. They needed me to be slimmer, that was how I started commercial modelling. A friend introduced me to commercial modelling and I realised it pays more and has less limitations in that my size doesn’t necessarily stop me from doing what I need to do and that was when I started working out. I have always wanted to be an actor because the idea of playing different characters or living the life of different characters is quite intriguing and interesting. I have been able achieve a few things and I still aspire to achieve more and do more project with big directors.

Would you say your muscular body is source of your breakthrough or your talent?

It’s not a breakthrough for me because the scripts or roles depend on if you fit into the script, brief or role. So if they are not looking for a muscular, or fat person, it doesn’t have any value. It’s not about you being muscular, it depends on the script or when they need a muscular person, then that’s an added advantage. The truth is, it doesn’t necessarily matter, it’s just aesthetics.

What were your major challenges or barrier in becoming a model and actor?

Every talent’s first challenge will be, showcasing your value or proving worth. So, once you can do that, every other thing is settled. Once you can make people believe that when they work with you, there is going to be value and you’re going to replicate the value, that is it. Personally, I don’t think I have enough value, I’m just trying to show the world that I have so much potential that is untouched. It’s mostly about showing your values, potential or what you can do, if you can do the job.

Did auditions work for you or referral?

Both work for me. But first, as a model, actor who is trying to prove her worth, you have to actually go for auditions. Going for auditions doesn’t necessarily mean that you might get any gig or job, it just gives you experience to connect and network with the right people to align you to the right sources because, sometimes, you might just be misguided and lost. But when you go for auditions, you meet certain types of people with the same energy and you work with them. So those kinds of things will help. But from auditions, you most likely get some gigs and from the gigs, that’s when the referrals come.

Sometimes, becoming a star can happen out of your life’s plan, what would you say was your dream?

Initially, I was thinking of becoming a lawyer but apparently I didn’t study law because I was always trying to get into UNILAG. It didn’t work out, but one of my biggest dreams is to become a producer and a director. I want to become the biggest producer and director and hopefully it will work out.

What other skill or talent do you have, but haven’t exhibited on social media?

I have a lot of things that I do but I don’t think I have showed the world because I’m not ready to show the world. One of them is cooking. I’m a chef, I know how to cook varieties of food. I’m into photography, I’m into graphic design and I’m also a business mogul, I deal on deals. At a point, I was into fashion designing, I had an online store but I stopped the business. Currently, I cook for events, weddings and I still do photograph for weddings, personal shot and portraits. I still do graphic design. I still do all those things aside the obvious. I used to write poems before, that was actually my hobby till Instagram took one of my writing pages down and it really weighed me down. I had a lot of engagements on that page, it really affected that part of my life and I stopped writing for a while. I hope to continue soon.

What contract was a big one for you and how were you involved in the project?

I had a couple of contracts that I was very happy about; I would just mention maybe two. The most recent one in my modelling career is the Guinness ad, that was the biggest one for me. I played the role of the guy that laughed, “ha ha ha”, that’s how I got involved in the project through modelling. Another big project from my acting career is, Black Wedding, and I was so happy being part of the project.

What’s the secret of your hair growth and texture?

Well, just basic treatment, Moisturising, Blow drying and stemming. I use Shandy Naturals and Soma Beauty, it’s just the secret to hair growth and people don’t pay attention to their hair a lot and that’s why they don’t have good hair growth. A lot of people relax and manipulate their hair a lot, so all those things affect the hair growth. So the whole idea of having longer and fuller hair is that if you are able to maintain the oldest hair on your scalp, that’s what gives you the length. But when you start combing, relaxing and doing a lot of manipulation on your hair, it just spoils the beauty of everything. This is just a quick tip of my hair growth

What’s your routine like in the gym?

I don’t necessarily have a routine per say; I had to be at the gym at this time. I just go when I’m free or less busy. But then I train each body part a day, like if I’m going to work out on Monday I can decide to train just my legs, the next day I can decide just to train my chest and my arms and so on.

What project should your fans expect next year?

I have a couple of things in mind but it’s not certain yet and I’m not ready to speak about them.

What advice would you give to aspiring models or actors?

The only thing I can actually say that would make sense now is, be consistence, For example, When you go to the gym to work out, you work out and check the mirror, you won’t see a difference, you go back the next day and work out and won’t still see a difference and you keep doing and still not see a difference. But when you keep doing it for a while, like two to three months, you would start seeing a bit of difference and change. So the whole idea is consistency in whatever you’re doing Again, don’t be rude to the people you’re working with: producers, directors and colleagues. Don’t be rude and be easy to work with. Some people don’t understand that when you put up a bad attitude, nobody would want to work with you. If you have a project that you’re working on, be punctual. Punctuality is everything; people don’t understand this and they often neglect it and they don’t get lots of contracts because of it. So, be consistent, be able to show that you have value and have a good attitude at work.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...