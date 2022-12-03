My economic revolution agenda as governor will turn Lagos State around – Adenipebi

The Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Lagos State, Mr. Adenipebi Mode Adekunle has denied the report in the media that he stepped down for the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Adenipe speaks about his plans to rule Lagos with economic revolution. Excerpts:

Zenith Labour Party is not so popular in this part of the country as we have the big ones such as the PDP and the APC, so how do you hope to win the governorship election in Lagos State under the party?

Zenith Labour Party is popular if not it would have been deregistered as more than 56 parties were deregistered in the country and we were not deregistered. When it comes to grassroots politics, we are 100%. We are recruiting a lot of people into our fold, which is why our competitors feel threatened.

Why do you want to govern Lagos State because this is a metropolitan and complex city, and what is your political pedigree?

Bill Clinton gave his best as the president of the United States of America, before him John F. Kennedy was there and when former president Barrack Obama came after Clinton, they said they like him better. I would tell you that there is no better government anywhere. The reason we are better than others is because we are trying our best to meet the immediate needs of our constituents, who are the people that we want to govern in respect of the Senate, Federal House of Representatives, presidency, state house of assembly and governors. Now, why do we want to go into the government house, everybody is talking about good roads, electricity, but we are coming out with Lagos Economic Revolution, which is different from every campaign philosophy. We believe that if we have economic revolution, we will be talking about creation of jobs, factories, good roads and others.

In economics, they said that production is not complete until it gets to the final consumers, and production cannot get to the final consumers if we don’t have a very good transportation network. But people talk about good roads, what is the basis of good roads, it is good economic system. So, when you give room for economic revolution, and creation of factories, the factories would be forced and the people and the entrepreneur would be forced to collaborate with the government to make sure that they have an economic revolution for the people to have their products and for them to make their money and everybody would be fine.

Don’t you feel threatened by the big parties like the APC that has been ruling Lagos State for 23 years and the PDP, which is wide spread as the former ruling party in Nigeria?

I don’t feel threatened by any party because the populace will give their votes, mine is to come out with big manifestoes, back it up with a wonderful blueprint that is workable and the people would see it and say this is the person that we will give our votes, its not a do-or-die affair. If the people decide to give me their votes, I would give them a perfect government, if otherwise, I would give God the glory that I have done my best. I didn’t sit in my house and criticize as most Nigerians would do, I decided to come out of my house and give it my best shot.

Are you prepared for the financial implication of the whole process?

Grassroots mobilization has little or no financial implication because it’s a door-to-door campaign. The people in the other local governments would be campaigning in their area, and I would be doing that in my own local government, and everybody would be doing the same in their various ways. That is why some people are trying to use Zenith Labour Party to score political points.

There was a report that you stepped down for the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor at a press conference, would you want to clarify this?

I was not at the press conference; we have to choose our words carefully. I was at the campaign office of Jandor. I was begged and his campaign organization pleaded with me that they wanted to see me that I should please come and I went there. I was not part of the whole process, I did not step down for him, you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence, which means it was a charade and a fraud. You want to use me to score cheap political points, which tells you how important Zenith Labour Party is to this election. If we are not important, they will not want to use us to score points. If we are not important, they will not be begging me and my party to come to the office of Jandor. That tells you that the big parties are afraid of us that you call smaller parties.

Would you support a situation whereby candidates of other political parties join forces to take over Lagos State from the APC?

Prior to this time, I thought we could that, but now it cannot be done because that was why we formed Conference of Political Parties (CPP). To come out with a suitable person would have been better. When they added me to the group, I asked them for the aims and objectives of the group because I was not a founding member and when they told me, I said I would align with it. I only met Jandor for just three minutes. We were meant to even go for a debate and see who is the best and I know for sure that Jandor cannot beat me in a debate or when it comes to administration. I have NCE, and Bsc in economics and I am a chartered public manager and human resources personnel. I understand government and governance and I would do far better in government. Jandor does not have the educational pedigree that I have, when it comes to economics, government and administration. These are the things we want to look at and choose the best. Is it a crime for my fellow contestant and a young man like me to call me, pleading with me to come and I went, it’s not a crime. But the crime there is when you are trying to say what I did not say and what we have not discussed. It’s wrong for a young man like that. When we say politics should be given to the youths, you are now coming with fallacy, is that how you want to rule Lagos State.

Have you been able to get across to him on this?

I don’t need to, he is meant to get across to me, he was the one that begged me to come. If he has seen it, definitely he reads newspapers, he should have said; “this people did not decamp or step down for me.” He ought to have debunked the report, but he didn’t do that and you want me to reach out to him, I’m too good to play politics with.

What do you think is wrong with our electoral system?

It’s the bad eggs amongst the politicians, when you are cooking and selling lies. How can you repair a nation with lies? They went there to put my name in a place I did not agree to. When we met he asked me if our chairman was coming and I said my chairman was not there and that he could not be on the occasion. The head of the party in Lagos and the subordinate were not there, which tells you they started with fraud. That tells you that the problem with our electoral system is the bad politicians.

What do you want to do better in Lagos State or what do you think this government has not done well that you want to change?

As I have said, no government has failed, I stand to be corrected, and everybody has shortcomings. If I’m opportune to be in government, you will criticize me. But in our party, we have a better programme, which is economic revolution. I will build more universities and tertiary institutions in Lagos State. Do you know that Atlanta alone in the United States has over 250 tertiary institutions? Millions of dollars are leaving Nigeria in form of educational tourism. Immediately we build a lot of schools in Lagos, people would not go out to Ghana and Cotonou to study. These countries are taking a lot of our students because they are not doing UTME. When I went for my NCE programme, we did not do JAMB, you will bring your results, they will check it and they would then go to JAMB to regularize your admission.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...