My eight days inside kidnappers’ den was hellish –Victim

A 45-year-old man, who trades in yam tubers, Mamman (not his real name), has given a chilling account of the hell on earth experience he and his fellow travellers went through when bandits abducted them along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway sometime in November.

In an audio obtained by Sunday Telegraph and translated from Hausa into English, Mamman said on the ill-fated day, he, in company with four other co-travellers, was on his way to buy tubers of yam when they heard a man screaming and running from the bush. “

Before we knew what was happening we heard gunshots, the vehicle we were travelling in turned on its side. The driver and a passenger died on the spot.

From there we were marched into the forest.” Mamman, who attempted to escape, was given a hot chase and he fell into a ditch from where his abductors caught up with him and gave him the beating of his life. This infuriated the leader of the bandits whom he later got to know was simply called ‘Kachalla’. “Kachalla ordered that I should be shot for daring to run away.

He said with the way I ran, I must either be a military or para- military man and they descended on me and beat me into a pulp.” As soon as they got into the camp, they were subjected to another round of flogging and were asked to declare their assets in property and cash. “As soon we got in, they dispossessed us of all money on us. After this they put a label ‘For sale’ on each of us.

They followed this with heavy blows on us. Between five and 10 people would descend on one each of them with a stick in his hand flogging you and asking you to list your assets all you have made in your life. “Some, just to be able to get a reprieve from the beating would confess that they have millions of naira even when they do not have N10 in their savings, after which they leave you for another person.

After this, they marched us in a single file to where we were ordered to sit, our legs chained together and padlocked.” However, some of the ‘captives’ were lucky as they found favour with the captors. Three Fulani women who spoke in language the abductors understand were set free. Those who were unlucky became sacrificial lambs as they were shot dead for their inability to pay ransom.

Hear Mamman: “After investigating one of us who had no telephone number of any one, they shot him.

Three of us were asked to evacuate his body. We took the body to a very far place in order to prevent the offending smell that would emanate from the decomposed body. We dumped the body behind a tree. T

hey flogged us as we went. “A day after we got there, they brought another set of people. They were four of them with a woman and a medical doctor based in Birnin Gwari. There was another man from Wushishi, Niger State.

They killed him also. “Before then, his relations said they had only N100, 000 to pay as ransom. They pleaded with Kachalla who insisted he would not take it. He got infuriated and gave him the phone to bid his people farewell. Thereafter, he ordered that he should be shot. He asked us to evacuate the body to where we took the first one to.

“There was another ABU (Ahmadu Bello University) lecturer who was also abducted and they told him you are of more importance. All these ones were abducted on the highway, but you were seized from your home. When we came for you, we came in the morning and we did not come out until in the night. When we came to your house and we were bringing down your door, you called the police. Is that not so?

One ‘Abbas’ came and showed him his handset, is this not your telephone? “He said: ‘yes’. Due to this, you should try and get N1.4 million. But you have a property and how much is it worth? He said due to the condition under which he found himself, the house could go for N6 million. They told him it is a lie. How can a government employee like him say that he had only one house?

They flogged him after which they asked him to explain what happened. He told them that was how much they told him they were ready to buy the house. As at the time I left him, one of his hands was paralysed. Each time he went to ease himself and came back, we were the ones who helped him to tie his trousers.

“I left the doctor, the lecturer, and two other boys from Zamfara and one other person there. There were quite a number of people there. They held their captives in different places. They bring in people every day.” But for providence, Mamman would have been shot.

On four occasions, they made attempts to shoot him but the executioner did not have the presence of mind to shoot him even when he cocked the gun, but did not pull the trigger. At the camp, not many made any attempt to escape because they did not have the strength to run. No thanks to beatings they were subjected to.

“Even if you have the opportunity, you dare not run as your legs would not cooperate with you. “We were set free after our relations paid N1. 4 million from the initial N60 million Kachalla demanded as ransom.”

