My election was rigged scientifically, clinically, electronically –Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lamented that the February 25 election, which he contested for the Benue North West senatorial district, “was scientifically, clinically and electronically rigged.” Ortom had lost the election to Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his former appointee in the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Zam of the APC beat the governor as he polled a total of 143,151 votes against Ortom who scored 106, 882. The governor who spoke at the commissioning of a road and electricity projects in Makurdi, reiterated his readiness to challenge the outcome of the election in the court of law, expressing optimism that he will get justice at the end of the day. He said: “There is no cause for alarm over the February 25 election; it has come and gone but I am not going to leave it like that.

I know that my election was rigged scientifically, clinically, electronically and we have assembled a team of lawyers to challenge the outcome of the election.” Governor Ortom lamented the recent influx of armed herdsmen into the state and killing of unarmed inhabitants most of whom are now displaced, stressing that his administration will not surrender the state to the terrorist herders but continue to ensure that the people sleep with their eyes closed. He advised the people to vote for the candidates of the PDP in the remaining elections slated for March 18 to retain power.

