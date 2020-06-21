My encounter with Pericoma’s son, kinsmen in police station –Prophet Odumeje

P

opular Pentecostal Pastor in the South East, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, on Friday, broke his prolonged silence over his face-off with Awka and Arondizuogu communities in Anambra and Imo states, alleging sustained plots by his traducers to blackmail him with all manners of allegations.

Odumeje, who was said to have been arrested, insisted that this was never the case. He said he was only invited by the police at the Central Police Station, Onitsha, based on the petitions against him by the two communities, but was allowed to go home the same day.

His close friend and associate of more than 10 years, Chief Olisa Onyeka, who spoke earlier to Sunday Telegraph, contended that he went with him to the police station where a crowd of Arondizuogu people, led by the son of late Chief Pericoma, a popular traditionalist and masquerade proprietor, attempted to mob him.

According to Onyeka, it took the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to avert the attack. He ordered the irate mob to leave his office and remain calm while peaceful deliberations were going on.

“I took him to the police station and he was never arrested. They (police) invited him and we were allowed to go home on the same day,” he explained.

Speaking further he said: “Arondizuogu people came in their numbers and the son of the late Pericoma wanted to start making trouble but the DPO stopped him.”

While efforts were being made to resolve the crisis, Odumeje, who personally spoke with Sunday Telegraph yesterday, contended that he had no plans to attack the traditions of the Igbo people, adding that people had been using the platform to extort money from innocent members of the public in the name of miracles and solutions to their problems.

He further alleged that due to his Christian service to the society, some people who had been thrown out of their illegitimate businesses had been going about blackmailing and discrediting him for working in God’s vineyard.

“I am a Prophet and Servant of God and nobody born of a woman can stop the evangelism of the word of God. People use tradition to deceived people and extort huge sums of money from them and I said this must stop.

“They carry calabash with palm fronds and tie white cloth on the stems of big trees and use them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public and I said no! Enough is enough! And I challenge them, let them try to stop me and I know they cannot succeed and if that happens, I will resign as a pastor,” he said.

He said that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic, a Muslim, was in his house in Onitsha on a visit after he (Odumeje) cured him of HIV/AIDS as well as his wife, adding that a large expanse of land had been provided for him to build a cathedral in Abuja so as not to operate only in Onitsha.

“As we are talking now, a serving Senator whom I cured of HIV/AIDS is in my house. After the deliverance, he has visited the hospitals and they have confirmed him and his wife are now negative,” he added.

Continuing he said: “There have been pressures from the Muslim community for me to come over, but I said no because I cannot take what belongs to Igbo land to the North or outside Igbo land because this is our own and we must protect it.

“But here in our Igbo land, some people are out to blackmail and discredit me but in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, they cannot have their way.”

Reacting to the attacks by some pastors who saw his brand of Pentecostalism as unacceptable, Odumeje contended that such people were afraid of being exposed over what they do in secret in the name of evangelism.

“No, I do not care about what they are saying or what they feel about me and my church. But one thing is clear, only God has the infinite powers to say who is right or wrong and God will judge us all.

“If you go underground and in secret to do a lot of fetish things to get power from God know where, you will always be afraid. These people with their cohorts in the demonic world came from hell and when they come, I give them hell because they are from hell and hell they will return to. I challenge any of them to come forward and challenge me and you will see what will happen to them. I am the lion and the Pastor of our Lord Jesus Christ and what I do is to help the helpless, assist the needy.

“Tell me how many pastors have reached out to the needy and since this COVID-19 Pandemic? Both my church members and those who do not belong to my church have benefited and I am still doing more. But those blackmailers and illegal broadcasters are not happy about it but Our Lord Jesus Christ knows the heart of men and anyone that challenges me and my church is challenging our Lord Jesus Christ and if they do not repent, they will be consumed in their sins,” he warned.

