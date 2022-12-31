My encounter with the King – Izamoje

The Chief Executive Officer of Sports Radio, Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje, has shared his experience with late football legend, Edson Arantes do Nacimento, popularly known as Pele. Izamoje said that anything Messi, Maradona, Ronaldo did, Pele did before them and so he is the greatest footballer ever.

He said: “Maradona is a great name, Messi is a great name but none has been named as one who won the World Cup three times. Let me bring it to the Nigerian angle, during the Nigerian civil war, and it is written in his biography, the soldiers of Biafra and the soldiers of Nigeria had to drop their weapons because Pele was visiting Nigeria and so nobody fought.

They came together in unity to watch Pele dribble. That was how great the man was. “I remember when soccer race was held in England , Pele was told to be signing autographs for the seminars, when it got my turn and I called my name and the country I was from, which was how we were supposed to introduce ourselves to him, his face lit up and he signed it for me.

“I remember that I hung that autograph at my office in Omole that time and I wondered how it got missing when we were moving from the mainland to Island. Before I left him that day; he said to me I have a question for you young man. I thought he was going to ask why I didn’t play like him but he said to me; I know your country well, why is it that football in your country is like your power supply? “For a young reporter at that time, I couldn’t answer the great one or my answer was not good. I took my autograph and returned to Nigeria happily and I was received well. I was happy I spent about three minutes in his presence.”

