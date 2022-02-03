My entry into the presidential race is by divine ordination –Ajadi

An aspirant to the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Mr Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has described his decision to join the race as fulfilling a divine ordination.

Ajadi who made the clarification in his presidential declaration speech, released in Lagos today, added that he was offering himself, convinced of that divine ordination and also seeing the enormous challenges confronting the nation.

“I offer myself, having identified the challenges of the nation, convinced of my prophetic destiny and assigned role in Nigeria’s rescue mission as revealed to me and some others long before now, by the Almighty God.

“And I indulge every Nigerian great and small, desirous of seeing our country, reach its God-ordained destiny, which made Him to richly bless this country, to key into this vision”.

Oguntoyinbo also urged Nigerians, especially the youths to back his quest, saying it was aimed at rescuing Nigerians’ collective destiny as a blessed country

He blamed bad leadership for incidences of Nigerian youths risking their lives on the Sahara Desert trying to escape hardship at home, or the Atlantic Ocean trying to cross to Europe or other continents of the world where there are greener pastures, Ajadi said the presence of enabling home environment would make them to stay back.

He said as much as his political group did not support youths going into crime, but that some prevailing circumstances at home had made it inevitable.

“ If a Nigerian, youth or adult sees other Nigerians recycled for public office over and over, commanding all the millions, exercising all the powers, not because they have very rare qualities, but simply of being connected to one political demigod or dynasty, what do you expect him to do?

We do not support crime; we do not support any unpatriotic behaviour, but the Nigerian nation lacks the morality to blame youths indulging in sharp practices, if it had denied such youths every avenue of honest enterprise and personal survival”.

Ajadi said his dream was building a Nigeria that could compete with other world powers, and to that extent, he his political team had developed a programmme of economic viability predicated on the Food security through agriculture revolution, Infrastructure Development. Security of lives and property andEconomic Diversification through Enterprise promotion

He mentioned the manifesto to include Healthy living, Education and the Rule of law.

“For now, Nigerians need a vibrant, dedicated and committed leader to help rescue her from the deplorable position it finds itself, a leader to help tap her huge human and material resources for sustainable development.

I make myself available for the assignment, relying on divine revelation and guidance, and backed by a strong and equally committed team of vibrant and dedicated Nigerians”, Ajadi said.

He presidential aspirant also bemoaned that the prices of food items, transportation, airtime, accommodation, and other basic needs had gone haywire, leaving the common man to bear the burden, saying he was coming forward so that this could be tamed.

“The exchange rate of the Naira has fallen to a ridiculous level; the roads are bad, electricity is almost non-existents in several neighbourhoods, and where available, very expensive to afford. From state to state, there is increased insecurity and live has become so cheap, so easy to lose. There is no hope of things getting back soon.

“For us as a party, this is not acceptable, because this country is blessed”,

He affirmed that the above were persisting because of a lack of quality leadership, adding: “it is to provide this kind of leadership that I, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo of the New Nigeria Mandate offer myself.

“And I indulge every Nigerian great and small, desirous of seeing our country, reach its God-ordained destiny, which made Him to richly bless this country, to key into this vision – the Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo presidential mandate.

