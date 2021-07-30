Arts & Entertainments

My ex-lover collected all he gave me after we broke up, BBNaija’s Princess confesses

Princess, one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6, says the guy she dated for nearly four years collected everything he bought for her after the relationship ended.

 

In a chat with her colleagues in the on-going reality show, the 30-year-old taxi driver also recounted how her exlover rented a shop and house for her while they were together.

 

She, how- ever, said that she broke up with him after she realised  that he was still married to his wife when they were in the relationship. Princess disclosed that her exboyfriend thereafter requested that she forfeited all the things he got for her after she announced the breakup with him.

 

The reality star also said that point was one of the most difficult of her life but it also made her stronger.

 

“When I eventually broke up with him after I discovered he is married and he’s been lying about his divorce, he said I should return everything he got me,”

 

Princess said. “I thought he was joking but he meant it, including the shop he set up for me, and the apartment he rented for me, he said I should give everything up. “It is funny now but at that point, it was difficult for me.

 

The experience actually made me stronger and I started doing a lot of things that only men are capable of doing it. It is been a long journey, and things are not bad anymore.”

