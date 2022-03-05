My experience on Nigerian Idol was life-changing –Akunna

The last girl standing on the season 6 edition of the music reality TV show, Nigerian Idol, Akunna Okechukwu, then decided to put her law career on hold to participate in the competition because of the support she got from her friends and colleagues, MUTIAT LAWORE writes on the life changing experience of the music idol

One year after the world met Akunna Okechukwu on season 6 of the Nigerian Idol show, she is speaking out on what life has been like since the show wrapped up on July 11, 2021. Akunna was the last girl standing and the second runner up on season 6 of the popular reality TV singing competition.

Before the show, she worked as a lawyer, “working a 9am to 5pm that was more like an 8 to 10,” reveals that she only agreed to go on the show after a friend convinced her. She explains her decision to get on the show, saying: “So when I decided to try out for Nigerian Idol, I was on leave from work, so I had time to spare. And before that time, my friends had constantly nudged me to try being on a TV singing reality show or something like that. ‘‘I just didn’t think I was the type because I used to feel like I was extremely serious.

Dancing, singing, and performing were never what Akunna would do on TV. But my friends put me up to it, disturbed me, and I thought there was nothing to lose because I was on leave. So, I just sent an old video and boom, I got into the physical auditions, and the rest they say is history. Good history.’’ Before that, she would never have believed if someone told her she could make it to the top three on a pan-African music show.

However, since making it to the top three among 11 talented contestants that got to the live shows, Akunna confesses her life has changed for the better. “Life has been amazing, to be honest, I would not even lie; my life has changed. I’m not the same person from a year ago, and that’s in a very positive light. So I would say that I’m living a new life, and I’m enjoying it, and I’m grateful every single day for it,” she says. However, this new life also means the 25-year-old lawyer could not go back to working at her former law firm.

Instead, she says: “I didn’t go back because I had a brand new life. With the new life that Nigerian Idol gave me, I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to combine both. What I did was I opened my entertainment law firm since I like music and understood the business and the law aspect. I decided why not create a legacy for myself? I also got a partner that works under and with me.

So, it has been a pretty easy process because she makes it easier for me to be a superstar.” Although Akunna confesses that she never thought she was good enough singer to win the competition, she always had one goal, to be the last girl standing, and she did just that. She says she chased that coveted title because she knew it would open her to a unique set of opportunities. “That was the title I wanted to leave with so badly.

That is why one of the tensed moments I ever had on the show was when they were about to pick the top three. It was two guys and two girls at the time. I just wanted to be the last girl standing, and I’m grateful that God came through. That title has gotten me a lot, just because I’m able to say, ‘oh yeah, I was on a TV show top three, and I was even the only girl remaining’.

They are like, ‘oh my gosh, she must be good, let’s give her the job’.” One can say that Akunna has truly enjoyed the title, getting to work on new entertainment projects that wouldn’t have been on her radar before she went on the show. As she says: “Most importantly, what we all want is what will bring in the money. And if music is going to do that like it has done the past year, then I’m blessed. I have sang at several events, thanks to the Nigerian Idol platform. I have hosted events. ‘‘I’ve done many things that probably brought me more money than I had when I was doing a 9am to 5pm work. I’ve tried hosting thanks to Idol’s platform.

I didn’t even know I could. But people said, ‘we watched you on the show. We watched your excerpts before the show, and you speak well’. So, I hosted a couple of things, and they turned out amazing.” Although Akunna has been singing since she was in the children’s choir with her siblings, she never really gave music a second thought as a career until she made it to the Nigerian Idol’s stage. Since then she has been trying to discover who she is musically and creating new music. She says: “So the first thing I did when I came out of Nigeria Idol’s set was to make sure that I understood my sound. When I was on the show and performed, people attributed some amazing female musicians to me. ‘‘So there was a conflict because I had not understood the sound that I wanted. I’m currently working on that, and it’s all-encompassing. I have boot camps w h e r e s o m e g o o d producers can c a l l one o r two A-list artistes that work with me and teach me.” The 25 years old has is gearing up to release her first single and EP. She says fans should be patient. “I have worked on a couple of amazing sounds.

I have records on the way by God’s grace. And what I mean by God’s grace is soon. But I have recorded. I’m even currently still recording, and everybody should expect something amazing from Akunna”. Though her life has changed financially and socially since her time on Nigerian Idol, Akunna says the change is more profound. She says: “My experience on Nigerian Idol was life changing. It opened my mind to areas of my life that I probably didn’t know existed. ‘‘Before now, I used to feel like I was the most confident in the room. But then I got in there and noticed people are better than you in some areas. And I’m grateful for that lesson because it has been helping me. I’m grateful I experienced Nigeria Idol because it helped my communication skills. Most importantly, it helped me to be more accommodating”. It has been a year filled with growth and new experiences for Akunna, something very few people get to experience. Still, Akunna is grateful she got a chance to be on the show because she got to showcase her talent, which was something the lawyer-turned-singer never thought she’d be able to do on such a large scale. She says: “There is this thing I always say when people ask why I tilted towards Nigeria Idol or why I make music. I always say, when I’m 70 or 80, and I’m with my grandchildren, I want to be able to tell them that grandma did all that. ‘‘I maximised my full potential. I think it would be wrong not to. I have a good brain, and I’ve tested that. I’ve done law and done it well. Well, how about music? I sing well. So how about I allow the world hear that? That’s one of the reasons that I moved towards music, and I’ve been moving towards music. I want to be sure that every gift that God has given me, I exhaust.”

