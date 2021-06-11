Metro & Crime

My family has no hand in Igangan killings – Sarkin Fulani

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu Abdulkadir, yesterday denied involvement in the killing and burning of houses in Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. Abdulkadir told journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, that neither he nor any member of his family was involved in the killings in Igangan since the crisis started. On Sunday, gunmen, who residents said were Fulani, invaded Igangan, killed more than 11 people and set several vehicles and houses, including the palace of the town’s monarch, ablaze.

The Sarkin Fulani, who alleged that members of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) killed eight Fulani men in Igangan and Elekokan, near Igangan, during the week, called on both Oyo State government and the Federal Government to probe the crises in the area with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. Abdulkadir alleged that the utterances of Oyo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, were tantamount to encouraging Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, and others to foment trouble in the area. Igboho recently chased the Sarikin Fulani out of Igangan over allegations that he was responsible for killings, kidnappings and other forms of criminality in the axis. The sarikin Fulani, however, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his “mature reaction” to the latest killings in Igangan. Abdulkadir denied claims that one of his children was killed during the recent crisis in the town. He said: “I want to tell the whole world that I and my family were not involved in the Igangan crises.

Since the crisis began about four months ago we have relocated from Igangan. None of my children was killed in the recent crisis because they are not residing there anymore. “The OPC people killed eight Fulani in Igangan community and Elekokan village during the week. The utterances of Fatai Owoseni, Special Adviser on Security to Oyo State governor show that the government is backing Sunday Igboho. “I hereby urge both the Federal Government and Oyo State government to carry out full investigations into the whole crises in order to put a permanent end to the crises.

It’s only when culprits are arrested, prosecuted and brought to justice that permanent peace can be restored to Igangan. “We also have reports of how hoodlums, on a daily basis, ambush vehicles in Igangan and kill any Fulani found in such vehicles.” Residents of Igangan had on Wednesday accused Abdulkadir sons, Ibrahim and Umar, of being the brains behind the Sunday attack and killings. They urged security agencies to arrest two men for their alleged involvement. Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Public Relations Officer of Igangan Development Advocate (IDA), Mr. Abideen Oguntowo, told the New Telegraph on the phone that the arrest of the two sons of the erstwhile Serikin Fulani was necessary owing to their involvement in the attack.

The residents alleged that Ibrahim and Umar, acting on the intent to avenge the attack which forced their father out of the area, had threatened to carry out an attack in the town. The residents, therefore, called on the security agencies – the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and others – to arrest the two men without delay. Oguntowo said that Ibrahim had on April 24, 2021, during a radio programme on Agidigbo 88.7 FM, threatened to attack the town because his father was chased out of the town. He added that the arrest of the two men would lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the attack. He said: “Ibrahim is parading himself as the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Oyo State. Since the eviction of his father, he has been threatening to attack the town. We have written to the governor; we have informed the police. The Akowe Agbe of Igangan, Mr. Adeagbo Taiwo, has written on behalf of the people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger NLC insists on payment of full salary

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

About 40 days after salary delay, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger State has insisted that it will not collect anything less than full salaries for its members. It should be recalled that, government had last week offered to cut the salary of workers following what it described as shortfall in its income especially […]
Metro & Crime

Save my life, land from Benin chief, ex-NUJ Chair cries

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Edo State communities and villages seem to have staged a deadly comeback against the backdrop of the position of the Oba of Benin and the state government banning their activities.   Several people have lost their plots of land and property to the avarice of    the CDA leadership in […]
Metro & Crime

20-year-old arraigned for raping unconscious woman

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 20-year-old bartender, Joshua Toryile, was on Tuesday tried in an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old unconscious woman. The police charged Toryile with two counts of conspiracy and rape. The lead state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, alleged that Toryile committed the offence alongside an accomplice, who is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica