My family’s support helped me survive being a teenage mum – Waje

Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and voice coach, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, has recounted how support from her family members helped her survive being a teenage mum. She spoke of the experiences that marked the birth of her daughter, Emerald Iruobe, during a chat with Arise Play. “I know I had a very strong support system. My mum was there for me, my brothers, my family. Nobody made you feel bad. What was important to my family was me going back to school and being the Waje I’m today,” she said. “In her early years, my mum took her. My mum’s sister helped as well.

So I didn’t have that story of being dejected. Of course, people made me feel that way, we’re in Nigeria. It’s a normal thing but I’m still here. That’s my story.” Waje had in August 2020 talked about how a pastor of her church banned her from the choir over premarital pregnancy.

“I got into a relationship in SS3 and the relationship went from ‘puppy love’ to sexual. At that time, I felt I loved him and that (sex) was the only way I could express my love,” she narrated. “At that time, I saw a fine boy who liked me, though we quarreled on several occasions. I didn’t understand the responsibility that came with making decisions like that.

“I got pregnant. One afternoon, someone came to my house and told me my pastor wanted to see me. I knew that day, there were two things that would happen ― either I died or I died.” She added, “Everything in me drained. I went to see the pastor. He was in a conference room with others and he said to me, ‘If you lie, you will die, because you are standing in front of God, holy spirit, and me. “He asked me, ‘Are you pregnant?’ and I said, ‘Yes’. He was so disappointed. He told me he wanted to see me in church every Wednesday and Sunday but I would no longer sing in the choir.”

